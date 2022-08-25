A wealthy North Carolina businessman, whose political bribery conviction was overturned earlier this year, will get a new trial in March, a federal judge said Monday. Greg Lindberg served about 20 months at a minimum-security prison camp in Alabama after he was convicted of trying to bribe North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. Causey wore a wire and cooperated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the case. The scandal also involved former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, who was chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party at the time of the indictment.

