‘God has better plans than what we see right now’: Riverside Christian School destroyed twice in less than two years

Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
‘It’s the little people that are stepping up:’ Summit Church takes truck-loads of supplies to displaced families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Summit Church in Hazard brought three truck-loads of supplies to displaced families living at Carr Creek Campground. At least 30 families are living in state and FEMA funded campers at the campground. Summit Church Pastor Mark Combs said his church, which has operated as...
wymt.com
Students in Perry, Breathitt County Schools return to class
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday was the first day back for students in Perry and Breathitt County Schools. The start date was delayed due to the flood, but now that students are back, school brings a sense of normalcy to them. “It’s really important to have them here, have them...
wymt.com
‘We hope by Sunday we have everybody in the county back on water’: Mayor gives Perry County water update
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Mayor of Hazard, Happy Mobelini said he hopes for water to be restored in all of Perry County by Sunday. “They said it was going to be six to nine months maybe even a year before we could get water to everyone in the county, and in less than a month out of 9,000 customers we have between 30 and 40 customers without water,” said Mobelini. “Most of those, probably 35 of those are in the Buckhorn area.”
wymt.com
Remote Area Medical hosts free popup clinic in Pike County
LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the weekend, East Ridge High School in Pike County transformed into a one-stop-shop for community members in need of health care. “I’m glad that this service is available for this area because there’s a lot of people in this area that don’t have like transportation or the finances to be able to get vision or dental care,” said Nola Skeens, who received vision care at the clinic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center opens in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Center in Hazard opened its doors. The treatment center offers opportunities to those in recovery without having to travel far from home. This facility is a spin-off program of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky’s Pregnancy and...
wymt.com
PMC ‘Colors of Courage’ 5K hits the streets of Pikeville to support and celebrate those battling cancer
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center’s 2022 Colors of Courage 5K Walk/Run kicked off on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and invited folks to show up in white, but gain a bit of color along their route to the finish line. “Everybody wears white because we have different...
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - August 29, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an exciting Community Trust Bank WYMT Pike County Bowl weekend, the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has had some shakeups. The Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten will be revealed every Monday during Mountain News at Six.
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear announces $2.4 million for safety, infrastructure in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear was in Lawrence County to award funding for safety and infrastructure projects in the area. The plans for the $2.4 million in funding are to build a new walking and biking path, renovate a fire station, build a fire station and install waterlines to nearly 60 homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
University of Kentucky program offers free eye care in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Global Opthalmology Program visited Hazard to offer free eye care to Eastern Kentuckians on Saturday. The visit is part of a regular stop for the program, but this time was more meaningful. Global Opthalomology Program director Ana Bastos says they knew the need for eye care might be even greater after the flood.
wymt.com
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
wymt.com
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s department warning businesses of ATM robberies
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking local businesses with ATMs to make sure their security measures are working properly. Officials said they are monitoring a group of thieves who have damaged and stolen from ATMs around Whitley, Laurel and Knox Counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Battle of Richmond returns after 2 year hiatus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle of Richmond was a crucial battle during the Civil War in 1862, and nearly 160 years later, historians continue to reenact the battle on its anniversary to keep history alive. The battle of Richmond was fought in late August of 1862 and was the...
wymt.com
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton announced during the program that, not counting online donations, the...
wymt.com
New bike shop pedals its way to Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Trail Town Bicycles is a new, full-service bicycle repair shop that recently opened in downtown Pikeville. Owner Joe Vanhoose says the shop will repair any type of bike, electric or traditional, and welcomes folks into his shop to take a look around. The shop opened two...
wymt.com
EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University named Garry McPeek the acting head football coach this afternoon, a day after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Wells is recovering and is stable at UK hospital. VP and Director of EKU Athletics Matt Roan released a statement...
wymt.com
Higher rain chances return to start the new work week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible as we start the new work week, but some beautiful weather looks to return by midweek!. Another mild and muggy night is in store across the mountains. Low temperatures only bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. A stray shower can not be ruled out overnight, but most of us will be dry. Patchy fog will be possible, especially late tonight and early Monday. Give yourself plenty of time as you head out the door Monday morning.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky University released a statement Sunday evening on head football coach Walt Wells. Matt Roan, Vice President and Director of Athletics at EKU, said Wells had a “cardiac episode” while at work Sunday morning. Roan added Wells is in stable condition...
wymt.com
EKU names acting head football coach
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan has announced Garry McPeek as the acting head coach of EKU football, effective immediately. “These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating within,” said Roan. “That said, the appointment of Coach McPeek as acting head coach allows the team to move forward in the most efficient, least disruptive manner possible. Coach McPeek is wholly dedicated to Coach Wells’ team-first philosophy and will do an outstanding job of leading and supporting a terrific staff of coordinators, assistant coaches, and support personnel. Our staff and I look forward to assisting him throughout this process for the benefit of the young men who make up our team.”
wymt.com
Prominent Hazard businessman L.D. Gorman dies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - L.D. Gorman, a business leader in Perry County for nearly a century and a member of the prominent Gorman family in Hazard, has died. He was well-known in political circles and counted many celebrities, sports figures and politicians as his friends. One of those friends for...
Comments / 1