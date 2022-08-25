Read full article on original website
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Denver police looking for suspect in Friday's fatal shooting
Denver police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a homicide investigation after two people were shot, one of them fatally, near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard last Friday night.
Westword
Six Shootings This Weekend in Denver and Aurora: Eleven Victims, Two Deaths
Metro Denver's latest summer of violence continued this past weekend. From Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28, six shootings took place in Denver and Aurora, resulting in eleven victims and two deaths. Two of the shootings took place within hours of each other in the same Denver neighborhood, leading to four injuries and one fatality.
Family mourns man killed in shooting in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood
Tomas Jimenez was one of four people shot near West 42nd Avenue and North Clay Street in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Investigators search for Nathan Martin's killer after shooting in west Denver
New suspect images were released by investigators Monday after a recent deadly shooting in West Denver. Investigators are searching for the suspect Denver police have identified in connection to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nathan Martin on Aug. 26. Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. in the 1100 block of N Sheridan Boulevard, where two people were found shot. Martin was among the two, and died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and become eligible for a $2,000 reward.
sentinelcolorado.com
2 killed and 9 wounded by gunfire in Aurora, Denver and Greeley during weekend shootings
DENVER | A series of shootings in Aurora, Denver and Greeley over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting...
Family members identify victim in Sunnyside shooting
Standing at the makeshift memorial on the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in Denver, Shalimar Jimenez said that her brother, 41-year-old Tomas Jimenez, is the person who was shot and killed there over the weekend.
1 killed, 3 injured in overnight Sunnyside shooting
A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles.
Glendale officers who shot, killed man settle lawsuit for undisclosed amount
The family of a 36-year old man shot and killed by Glendale Police has settled its lawsuit with the two officers involved.
Man dead in quadruple shooting involving two juveniles in northwest Denver
Four people, including two juveniles, were shot in northwest Denver early Sunday morning. One man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Man arrested, accused of stealing more than $20K worth of golf club bags at DIA
A man accused of stealing more than half-a-dozen golf bags at Denver International Airport over the summer is behind bars and facing charges, according to Denver police.
Neighbor shot dead trying to break up fight in Denver, family says
A 41-year-old Denver man was killed early in the morning Sunday while trying to diffuse an argument in his neighborhood, his family tells CBS News Colorado. According to Tomás Jiménez's family, he did not know the people who were fighting. Denver police say a house party near 2700 42nd Avenue got out of hand early Sunday and a fight broke out in the street next to the house party. Jiménez lived next door to the home where the party took place, his family says, but did not attend the party. His family tells CBS News Colorado that when he heard...
Daily Record
State Patrol: 13-year-old Longmont girl caused crash at 287 and Lookout
Investigators say a 13-year-old girl driving her parents’ SUV caused a four-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Friday morning that included a school bus. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the 13-year-old, from Longmont, was driving her parents 2009 Chevrolet Suburban by herself north on U.S. 287 when she failed to stop at the intersection with Lookout Road, rear-ending a Kia Optima.
Man identified, arrested for shooting outside Greeley bar
A masked suspect who opened fire outside of a Greeley bar has been identified and arrested.
1 killed in Villa Park neighborhood shooting, no arrests made
A late-night shooting that happened in the Villa Park neighborhood early Saturday morning has left one man dead.
Denverites are losing hundreds of guns a year to criminals
The Denver Police Department has received reports of 935 firearms stolen from homes and vehicles in the past 18 months from Jan. 1, 2021, through July 2022. They range widely in make, model and caliber.
Denver police search for driver, vehicle that hit bicyclist and left scene
Denver Police Department is searching for a driver and a vehicle that hit a bicyclist on N Kittredge Street in Denver and left the scene on Aug 20. According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, police responded to the 4500 block of N Kittredge near Cortland Gateway Park apartments after the auto-pedestrian crash was reported t about 10 a.m. that morning. Crash investigators says the cyclist was hit by the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Kittredge. The bicyclist was unable to share any descriptive info about the suspect or the vehicle. There was no information about the injuries the victim had either. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and become eligible for a $2,000 reward when they contact Crime Stoppers at 270-913-7867 (STOP).
Man dies in Denver quadruple shooting, police say. Two girls among victims with unknown status.
The Denver Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that happened early Sunday morning.The shooting occurred at the 2700 Block of West 42nd Avenue around 1 a.m.When officers arrived, they found four people with what responders suspected were gunshot wounds, according to the department.They say the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages and asks motorists to avoid the area.Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that two girls were among the wounded. The victims also included an adult woman and an adult man. The adult man has since died, Denver Police confirmed in a tweet just before 3 p.m. Sunday.The severity of the wounds to the two girls was unknown.No other details were immediately available.
Woman, 4 children involved in rollover crash in Thornton
A woman and four children were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Thornton Monday morning, the police department told CBS4. According to Thornton PD, police assisted fire crews in the response to the crash on Eppinger Boulevard near Hoffman Way, where the woman, who was driving what appeared to be a white SUV, needed to be helped out of the vehicle with equipment before she could be taken to the hospital to treat injuries. Police said the four children didn't not have any reported injuries and were not taken to the hospital. Copter4 was above the crash during the active response just before 7:30 a.m.It was not immediately known what the relationship was between the woman and the kids. Thornton PD is investigating alcohol as a factor in this crash.
Man arrested after Greeley store employee found dead
Police in Greeley arrested a 24-year-old man Friday after a missing store employee, a 22-year-old woman, was found dead in the back of a vehicle.
Schools lift security precautions, suspect arrested
Police officers were searching for a carjacking suspect who committed several crimes in multiple jurisdictions.
Comments / 4