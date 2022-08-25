ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Easley Girl Scout to receive space badge after winning national contest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Girl Scout will receive a special badge that been to space after winning a national essay contest. The “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back,” national essay contest winner, Forest Acres Elementary Fifth-grader Amelia Pearson of Easley, will be awarded a Space Science badge that will go up in space on NASA’s Artemis I.
EASLEY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Schools School Board Notes: District buys 1.2-acre property for $1

Here’s a recap of the Aug. 23 meeting of the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees:. Passed: Purchase of property next to Stone Academy. Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a deal with the city of Greenville to buy a 1.2-acre property adjacent to Stone Academy Elementary School for $1. The deal will allow for future expansion, should the district be interested.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Surprise proposal in Anderson County

Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
GAFFNEY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Football
Spartanburg, SC
Education
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Spartanburg, SC
Government
FOX Carolina

Gyms drop Rockstar Cheer branding after allegations surface

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced on Monday they are dropping their licensing agreement with Rockstar Cheer after multiple law firms said victims have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against founder Scott Foster. Foster was under investigation for sexual misconduct by...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Crews called to fire in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate superintendent speaks on school safety following incident

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson School District Five Superintendent released a statement after a student brought a firearm onto school grounds last week. Superintendent Thomas Wilson said even with the district’s renewed focus on school safety, school officials and law enforcement leaders can only do so much.
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Fox
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg school district adds walk-through weapons detection

Spartanburg School District Seven is adding a weapons detection system in its schools. The school district is currently phasing in use of the OpenGate walk-through system. Greenville County recently put a similar detection system in place in some schools using a different vendor. Both systems use similar technology and are portable.
SPARTANBURG, SC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

clemson and artemis 1

Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Centre Daily

‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say

A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
FOX Carolina

Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
GAFFNEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy