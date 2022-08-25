Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Easley Girl Scout to receive space badge after winning national contest
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Girl Scout will receive a special badge that been to space after winning a national essay contest. The “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back,” national essay contest winner, Forest Acres Elementary Fifth-grader Amelia Pearson of Easley, will be awarded a Space Science badge that will go up in space on NASA’s Artemis I.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools School Board Notes: District buys 1.2-acre property for $1
Here’s a recap of the Aug. 23 meeting of the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees:. Passed: Purchase of property next to Stone Academy. Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a deal with the city of Greenville to buy a 1.2-acre property adjacent to Stone Academy Elementary School for $1. The deal will allow for future expansion, should the district be interested.
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
FOX Carolina
Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
FOX Carolina
Gyms drop Rockstar Cheer branding after allegations surface
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced on Monday they are dropping their licensing agreement with Rockstar Cheer after multiple law firms said victims have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against founder Scott Foster. Foster was under investigation for sexual misconduct by...
98online.com
95-year-old crossing guard in South Carolina returns to school saying retirement was boring
(WYFF4) Estella Williams is back. You may remember the 95-year-old crossing guard in Anderson County, South Carolina from earlier this year. She hung up her crossing guard vest and retired in March. Williams had been a crossing guard at Westside High School for 27 years. Well, Williams showed up to...
WYFF4.com
Crews called to fire in Cherokee County
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates.
FOX Carolina
Upstate superintendent speaks on school safety following incident
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson School District Five Superintendent released a statement after a student brought a firearm onto school grounds last week. Superintendent Thomas Wilson said even with the district’s renewed focus on school safety, school officials and law enforcement leaders can only do so much.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg school district adds walk-through weapons detection
Spartanburg School District Seven is adding a weapons detection system in its schools. The school district is currently phasing in use of the OpenGate walk-through system. Greenville County recently put a similar detection system in place in some schools using a different vendor. Both systems use similar technology and are portable.
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
FOX Carolina
Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
FOX Carolina
clemson and artemis 1
Centre Daily
‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say
A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
FOX Carolina
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
WYFF4.com
Upstate superintendent calls out judges following a student's arrest in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate superintendent is blaming the judicial system after he said a student found with a gun at school was released on a personal recognizance bond. On Friday, a student at T.L. Hanna High School was arrested after he brought a gun to school, according...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofit feels left out
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County received just over $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. That money has to be spent by 2024, it can only be used to recover from pandemic losses and challenges. Ever since then county leaders have been making plans for how they want to spend it.
FOX Carolina
Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
FOX Carolina
Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
