AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Brett Cross' son was among the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.On Saturday, he and other victims' families addressed hundreds of people at the March For Our Lives rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol. "Fight with us and demand change because you don't want to be fighting from this side with a whole in your heart that cannot go away.""It's time to set aside politics and act. We demand you call a special session immediately to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21. Our children's lives...

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO