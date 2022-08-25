Read full article on original website
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Underwood Law Firm comments on recent Abbott appointment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Underwood Law Firm commented on the recent appointment of one of its Amarillo attorneys to the Seventh Court of Appeals, Place 3. According to previous reports, officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month that Alex Yarbrough will serve as Place 3 of […]
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Brett Cross' son was among the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.On Saturday, he and other victims' families addressed hundreds of people at the March For Our Lives rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol. "Fight with us and demand change because you don't want to be fighting from this side with a whole in your heart that cannot go away.""It's time to set aside politics and act. We demand you call a special session immediately to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21. Our children's lives...
Beto O'Rourke postpones events after being hospitalized
The Democratic candidate for Texas governor will be resting at home in El Paso, he said.
Uvalde Parents Confront Gov. Greg Abbott Over Texas Gun Law
The Republican politician has refused families' repeated requests to call a special legislative session for raising the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles.
Bakersfield Now
Narcan now required at California colleges and universities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Students at state colleges will now have greater access to medication that could reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Campus Opioid Safety Act was created by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and signed by Governor Newsom on Monday. This requires schools to distribute Narcan...
'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows
SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
Bakersfield Now
Florida contractor sentenced to 30 years in prison for defrauding millions from customers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida pool contractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using a pool contracting scheme to steal millions from his clients. Brian Washburn, 34, was sentenced on one count of organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony; two counts of money laundering of more than $100,000, a first-degree felony; and six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, a third-degree felony.
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark
From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
nypressnews.com
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.
KHOU
Texas governor race: Beto O'Rourke continues campaign trail with stop in Humble, Texas
HUMBLE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke is back in the Houston area on day 49 of his “Drive for Texas.”. The Democratic nominee for Texas governor stopped in Humble as his campaign shifted a little to focus on getting the vote out in suburban areas. O’Rourke has been...
Texas' trigger law goes into effect Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
TEXAS, USA — Thursday is a big day in the fight over abortion as Texas’s trigger law officially takes effect. The last time abortion was fully banned in Texas was nearly 50 years ago in 1973, before Roe v Wade. Come Thursday, abortion will be nearly fully banned once again.
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
AOL Corp
After '1,000-year' storm in Dallas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott chooses not to mention 'climate change'
A day after a “1-in-1,000-year” storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain in Dallas, triggering flash floods that submerged vehicles along a highway and left at least one person dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said that the state is prepared to handle “extreme weather.”
