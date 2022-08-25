ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
CBS DFW

Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Brett Cross' son was among the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.On Saturday, he and other victims' families addressed hundreds of people at the March For Our Lives rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol. "Fight with us and demand change because you don't want to be fighting from this side with a whole in your heart that cannot go away.""It's time to set aside politics and act. We demand you call a special session immediately to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21. Our children's lives...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Narcan now required at California colleges and universities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Students at state colleges will now have greater access to medication that could reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Campus Opioid Safety Act was created by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and signed by Governor Newsom on Monday. This requires schools to distribute Narcan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows

SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde.  Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
Bakersfield Now

Florida contractor sentenced to 30 years in prison for defrauding millions from customers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida pool contractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using a pool contracting scheme to steal millions from his clients. Brian Washburn, 34, was sentenced on one count of organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony; two counts of money laundering of more than $100,000, a first-degree felony; and six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, a third-degree felony.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#U S Census#Freedom Of Speech#State Of Florida#Politics State#Violent Crime#Floridians#Republican
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark

From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress

Comments / 0

Community Policy