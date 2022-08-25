ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics

A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions Boards Feature Documentary ‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hilary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions is co-producing a new feature documentary with the team behind Sundance 2019 title “Gaza.”. “In the Shadow of Beirut” is a cinematic portrait of modern-day Lebanon as seen through the eyes of four families living in the impoverished Sabra and Shatila neighbourhoods of the city, the scene of an infamous massacre in 1982.
Goodbye COVID Wall, Hello Movie Stars: Venice Opens Up Red Carpet, Prepares to Welcome Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh & More

The stars are certainly aligning in Italy. As the Venice Film Festival prepares to kick off its 79th edition on Wednesday (Aug. 31), once again catapulting a strong selection of buzzy movies into the awards season race, its pandemic-driven “wall” on the Lido’s red carpet has come down after two years — just in time to welcome a flurry of celebrities.
‘Coo-Coo 043’ Set as Opening Film of Taiwan’s Golden Horse Festival

“Coo-Coo 043,” a family drama set in the world of racing pigeons, has been set as the opening film of the 2022 Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival. The closing film is comedy “Marry My Dead Body.”. “Coo-Coo 043” is the second film directed by Chan Ching-lin (“The Island...
