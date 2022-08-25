Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-ho to Make Series Debut With ‘Uncle Sam Shik’
Song Kang-ho, known for his roles in “Memories of Murder” and “Parasite,” has signed up to make his TV series debut. He will star in indie-produced drama “Uncle Sam Shik.”. “Uncle Sam Shik” is a 1960s-set tale of two men, their pride, greed and bromance,...
SFGate
Teri Hatcher, James Tupper to Star as High School Sweethearts in Hallmark’s Fall Romance ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Teri Hatcher and James Tupper will star as former high school sweethearts in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie “Mid-Love Crisis,” premiering this fall. Brian Markinson, June Laporte and Matreya Scarrwener also star. Hatcher portrays Mindy, a single mom approaching her 50th birthday who “realizes she’s in the...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
SFGate
The Burning Man webcam is the best way to enjoy the event from home
For the first time since 2019, Burning Man is in full swing. The weeklong event, which was founded on San Francisco's Baker Beach in 1986 and now takes place in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, officially began on Sunday. Attending the event is a counterculture rite of passage full of wild...
From Simba To Garfield, Here Are The 23 Most Famous Cartoon Cats
The cat lady in me is loving each and every one of these treasures.
SFGate
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions Boards Feature Documentary ‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Hilary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions is co-producing a new feature documentary with the team behind Sundance 2019 title “Gaza.”. “In the Shadow of Beirut” is a cinematic portrait of modern-day Lebanon as seen through the eyes of four families living in the impoverished Sabra and Shatila neighbourhoods of the city, the scene of an infamous massacre in 1982.
SFGate
Goodbye COVID Wall, Hello Movie Stars: Venice Opens Up Red Carpet, Prepares to Welcome Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh & More
The stars are certainly aligning in Italy. As the Venice Film Festival prepares to kick off its 79th edition on Wednesday (Aug. 31), once again catapulting a strong selection of buzzy movies into the awards season race, its pandemic-driven “wall” on the Lido’s red carpet has come down after two years — just in time to welcome a flurry of celebrities.
SFGate
‘Coo-Coo 043’ Set as Opening Film of Taiwan’s Golden Horse Festival
“Coo-Coo 043,” a family drama set in the world of racing pigeons, has been set as the opening film of the 2022 Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival. The closing film is comedy “Marry My Dead Body.”. “Coo-Coo 043” is the second film directed by Chan Ching-lin (“The Island...
SFGate
This Ain’t No Picnic Festival Blurs Genres and Generations at the Rose Bowl: Concert Review
The Brookside Golf Club at the Rose Bowl has seen a lot of foot traffic over the last few months, much of it unrelated to the sport. The expansive course has become a convenient setting for several music festivals and cultural events, including This Ain’t No Picnic, which touched down in Pasadena this past weekend.
