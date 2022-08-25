YouTube’s Speed Freaks: Users Overall Save Average of 900 Years per Day Watching Videos at Faster Playback Speeds

Netflix’s restructuring continues with the impending departure of one of the streamer’s top film executives, Tendo Nagenda. The veteran executive, who joined Netflix from Disney in 2018, shepherded such movies as “The Harder They Fall,” “Da 5 Bloods” and the upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” for the streamer. Variety can confirm that Nagenda’s last day in his role as VP of original film will be Sept. 1.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO