Arthur Erdman
4d ago
Why was she not fired for faking an Injury ? These teachers get away with murder. What a racket they have.
4
wabcradio.com
Career Criminal Accused of Attacking Cop Set Loose Despite Lifetime Parole
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A career criminal on lifetime parole who allegedly punched a cop and tried to bite another was able to walk free after a Manhattan judge let him walk without bail. According to The New York Post, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Paul McDonnell released Nathaniel Turner...
NBC New York
Ex-NYPD Cop Who Rioted At Capitol Blames PTSD and Wants Lesser Sentence
An ex-NYPD officer convicted of attacking police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, says he in part blames his actions on "flashbacks" from his past years working as cop in the Bronx. In a letter filed by his lawyers seeking a lower sentence, Thomas Webster told a psychologist that...
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
1,300 NYC School Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine To Keep Their Job
(Staten Island Advance/ Alexandra Salmieri) If you recall, there was a tenuous time in the country last year when the COVID vaccine rolled out. The controversy came when certain jobs were making it a requirement to get vaccinated in order to remain employed. The New York City Department of Education was one such sector. During that time, vaccination was mandatory for both students and staff, much to the chagrin of some New Yorkers.
Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job
The entire bin of meat products that was set to be distributed to retailers was thrown out.
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
fox5ny.com
3 family members drown in NY lake
NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
Jersey City man who likened himself to Jesus after 2018 acquittal admits to 2019 fatal shooting
A Jersey City man who likened himself to Jesus after being acquitted of a 2010 murder has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a Bayonne woman in 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Anthony Shuler, 31, admitted Thursday to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death...
bronx.com
Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
Outrage Over an Arrest Leads Mosque to Reevaluate Relationship with NYPD
On a cloudy day on June 4, 2021, crowds of men poured into Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Midwood, Brooklyn for jummah prayers. The mid-day Friday prayers are an especially holy time for Muslims and attract large crowds of worshippers. NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor sticks out among the group of South Asian men […] The post Outrage Over an Arrest Leads Mosque to Reevaluate Relationship with NYPD appeared first on Documented.
End-Of-Care Patient's Husband Charged With Putting Pillow Over Her Face At HUMC
A Fair Lawn man visiting his wife at Hackensack University Medical Center was jailed after authorities charged him with putting a pillow over her face. City police arrested Pietro Atria, 73, at the hospital around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Hackensack Police Detective Capt. Michael Antista said. Relatives apparently sounded...
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update
Frank Carone, Mayor Adams’ chief of staff, did not disclose his legal work for a scandal-scarred homeless shelter provider in his mandatory financial statement this year — but is now pledging to amend the filing after the Daily News alerted him to the omission. Carone’s financial disclosure form,...
NYPD sergeant arrested for allegedly assaulting wife in the Bronx: police
An off-duty NYPD Sergeant was arrested on Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked his wife in the Bronx.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Chinese residents report string of violent attacks, maybe by same man, near Journal Square
Jersey City police are investigating a spate of violent attacks on Chinese people in the Journal Square neighborhood over the past several months as possibly committed by the same man, who may also be Asian, according to city officials and reported witness accounts. City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said there have...
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: Hoboken police close section of Hudson Street to investigate reports of man with a weapon
The Hoboken Police Department has resolved the situation with no injuries and the scene has been deemed safe. The Hoboken Police Department closed a section of Hudson Street to investigate reports of a man with a weapon this morning, officials said. “Police activity in the area between 5th to 6th...
Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Prosper captured in New Jersey
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Prosper police announced Friday afternoon that a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend on August 24 has been captured in New Jersey.Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, 56, is accused of shooting his girlfriend several times in her driveway on Wednesday morning. The woman was injured, but survived the attack and is recovering in the hospital.After investigating, police determined that Sharlow was the only suspect, but he was nowhere to be found. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident by police in Bergen County, New Jersey. Police said that before the shooting, Sharlow had rented a car used to commit the crime and then escaped to New York City. Prosper police worked with several different agencies including the Texas Rangers and law enforcement agents in New York and New Jersey to capture Sharlow. Just before 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sharlow was arrested on I-95 North on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge. He's currently being held in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey awaiting extradition.
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
69-Year-Old Brutally Beaten Outside Bronx Pizzeria
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for a group of...
