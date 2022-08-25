ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanSided

Buccaneers could move on from veteran Tom Brady weapon

The Buccaneers have seen plenty of good from three of their running backs during the preseason. Giovani Bernard is not one of those three. Giovani Bernard was looked at as an excellent signing for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers when the news initially broke. Pairing Brady with one of the...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay

Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bills Punter Matt Araiza Breaks Silence After Troubling Allegations

Earlier this week, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged. Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. After remaining silent for a few days, Araiza released a prepared statement during the team's preseason finale. "The...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Sleeper Pick

In just a couple of weekends from now, we will be watching NFL football. This is great news for sports fans everywhere, as it means one of America's most popular sports will be back in business. Sundays without football just don't feel right, and fans are excited to see who is able to go out and grab a Super Bowl this season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

A longtime NFL reporter has announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 season. Bob Glauber, a longtime reporter and columnist for Newsday, announced on Sunday his retirement from journalism. "45 years covering sports. 37 years covering the @NFL . 30 years as @newsday NFL Columnist. Thank you for following along....
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles 53-man roster: The final cutdown

The NFL preseason is over. The Eagles’ spectacular offseason is coming to a close. The 2022-23 regular season is under two weeks away, but there are still major decisions each front office needs to make before the real games begin. On Tuesday, every NFL team needs to make the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Cut On Monday

A former NFL Draft first round wide receiver pick has reportedly been cut. According to reports, the Jaguars have parted ways with former first round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, has failed to latch on with a team in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Releasing Six Players

CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Skip Bayless believes Baker Mayfield will lead Panthers to playoffs

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is beginning to make some believers out of folks. And one of those folks just so happens to be Skip Bayless. The man fellow “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe affectionately knows as “SKIIIIUUP” took to his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, to speak on the Panthers and their new starting quarterback. He thinks that Mayfield, just as he’s done throughout his football career, is ready to win people over on this latest journey.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast

To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
NFL

