NHC 2 pm Monday: Disturbance in Central Tropical Atlantic Now Has a 50% Chance of Becoming a Tropical Depression Within 48 Hours
Port St. Lucie - Monday, August 29, 2022: As of 2 pm Monday, August 29, The National Hurricane Center had not raised the development prospects for Disturbance 1 which they've been highlighting for the past few days. It still has a 50% of development within 48 hours, and 80% within the next 5 days.
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
COUNTY COMMISSIONER MARIA SACHS SLAMS G.L. HOMES OVER LYONS ROAD CRISIS
DISASTER CONTINUES AS “BRIDGES” HOMEOWNER COMPLAINS ABOUT TRAFFIC LAWS, WHILE COUNTY WORKERS OVERSEEING FAILED PROJECT OFFER EXCUSES, BUT NO QUICK FIX. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com’s exclusive reporting on the failed $10M Lyons Road expansion project that spans West Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?
Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
PBSO IDs 2 fishermen who drowned in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton
BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities identified the men Monday as Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20. A PBSO release did not specify places of residence for...
South Florida family bond over unique sport
(WSVN) - A sport known to combine tennis, badminton and ping pong; can you guess the name?. Pickleball is a sport that is growing in popularity worldwide, and three members of a South Florida family take this sport very seriously: the Johnsons of Boynton Beach, where a mother, son and daughter are among the best players in the world of pickleball.
New boating safety video carries message, shows collision off Palm Beach that cost man his arm
The latest water safety video from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is not easy to watch. It offers a horrific account of what can go wrong when boat operators fail to use caution while motoring near swimmers and snorkelers. But the lessons are about much more than just safety awareness. Thanks...
Police activity on I-95 northbound near Palm Beach/Martin County line
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police activity on I-95 northbound at mile marker 88 near the Palm Beach County and Martin County line had one lane closed Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units treated one patient and took them to a local...
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
Fishermen identified after drowning in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have identified the two men who drowned at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. According to the sheriff's office, the victims were identified as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 30. The sheriff's office...
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Restaurant news: Buzzy new Indian ‘curry kitchen’ opens in Palm Beach Gardens
The highly anticipated, classic Indian restaurant by Stage Kitchen chef Pushkar Marathe, opens Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens. One might say the Ela Curry Kitchen concept has been a sensation even before its debut. When Marathe announced preview pop-ups featuring Ela’s menu at Stage in recent weeks, the events sold out within hours.
Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October
Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside
STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
Woman critically injured in apparent road rage shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — An apparent act of road rage early Sunday in West Palm Beach has left a 44-year-old Royal Palm Beach woman in critical condition, police said. Investigators say the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. as two cars were involved in some type of encounter on northbound Australian Avenue near Palm Beach...
Delray Beach Vegetarian Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Maoz Vegetarian Had Slime, Food Temperature Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Maoz Vegetarian, a vegetarian restaurant chain, was cited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for multiple violations in its Delray Beach location. The restaurant, at 430 East Linton Boulevard, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach Int'l among airports with highest percentage of cancellations, study shows
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach International Airport ranked in the top 10 in flight cancellation percentages in the country, according to a new study. Researchers with insurance company InsureMyTrip analyzed flight cancellation data from the Department of Transportation to compile a list of the airports with the highest cancelation percentage.
