West Palm Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

COUNTY COMMISSIONER MARIA SACHS SLAMS G.L. HOMES OVER LYONS ROAD CRISIS

DISASTER CONTINUES AS “BRIDGES” HOMEOWNER COMPLAINS ABOUT TRAFFIC LAWS, WHILE COUNTY WORKERS OVERSEEING FAILED PROJECT OFFER EXCUSES, BUT NO QUICK FIX. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com’s exclusive reporting on the failed $10M Lyons Road expansion project that spans West Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?

Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO IDs 2 fishermen who drowned in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.  Authorities identified the men Monday as Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20. A PBSO release did not specify places of residence for...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida family bond over unique sport

(WSVN) - A sport known to combine tennis, badminton and ping pong; can you guess the name?. Pickleball is a sport that is growing in popularity worldwide, and three members of a South Florida family take this sport very seriously: the Johnsons of Boynton Beach, where a mother, son and daughter are among the best players in the world of pickleball.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPTV

Police activity on I-95 northbound near Palm Beach/Martin County line

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police activity on I-95 northbound at mile marker 88 near the Palm Beach County and Martin County line had one lane closed Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units treated one patient and took them to a local...
cw34.com

Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD

UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October

Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com

Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside

STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Vegetarian Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Maoz Vegetarian Had Slime, Food Temperature Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Maoz Vegetarian, a vegetarian restaurant chain, was cited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for multiple violations in its Delray Beach location. The restaurant, at 430 East Linton Boulevard, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]

