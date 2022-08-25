Effective: 2022-08-29 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kosciusko; Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana, including the following counties, Kosciusko and Marshall. * WHEN...Until 415 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 109 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Warsaw, Syracuse, Bourbon, North Webster, Etna Green, Leesburg, Clunette, Hastings, Monoquet, Hoffman Lake, Oswego, Big Chapman Lake, Dewart Lake, Tippecanoe Lake, Irish Lake, James Lake, Sechrist Lake, Big Barbee Lake and Lake Wawasee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO