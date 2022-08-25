Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kosciusko, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kosciusko; Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana, including the following counties, Kosciusko and Marshall. * WHEN...Until 415 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 109 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Warsaw, Syracuse, Bourbon, North Webster, Etna Green, Leesburg, Clunette, Hastings, Monoquet, Hoffman Lake, Oswego, Big Chapman Lake, Dewart Lake, Tippecanoe Lake, Irish Lake, James Lake, Sechrist Lake, Big Barbee Lake and Lake Wawasee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for damaging winds and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cook; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...WILL...SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY KANKAKEE...NORTH CENTRAL FORD...NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES At 118 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Frankfort Square to near Cullom, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Oak Forest, Kankakee, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Mokena, Bourbonnais and Frankfort. This includes... University of St. Francis, Chicagoland Speedway Route 66 Raceway, First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, Kankakee River State Park, Lewis University, Olivet Nazarine University, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, Will County Fairgrounds, and North Central College. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
