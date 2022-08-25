Read full article on original website
Shirley A. Taylor
Ms. Shirley A. Taylor, 86, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Paris, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, September 14, 1935, in Stewart County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Wilmer and Eva Vaughn Sykes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother: Lewis ‘Jack’ Sykes.
Gary W. Grooms
Gary W. Grooms, 73, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his residence. Gary was born Tuesday, October 19, 1948, in the Whitlock community of Paris, to the late James H. Grooms and the late Bryna Mae Stevens Grooms. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Scarlett Grooms.
Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale
Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
HCMC Welcomes Eight New Medical Students
Paris, TN – Henry County Medical Center welcomed eight new third-year medical students from Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine to campus on Friday, July 15. Following the onboarding process, the students began to assist healthcare providers in the hospital and within clinics in the surrounding...
Jane Sinnema Named Fair Volunteer Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–You probably noticed several new events and activities at the Henry County Fair this year and among them was an award for “Fair Volunteer of the Year”. The first-ever winner of the Award is Jane Sinnema. She was presented with a plaque and her name will be put on a permanent plaque to be displayed at the fairgrounds.
“Jubilation Jazz” At First Baptist Church Sunday
Paris, Tenn.–First Baptist Church in Paris celebrates 100 years of worship in May of 2023 and will be hosting a series of concerts to commemorate the anniversary. Church Music Director Jeremy O’Neil said they are hosting “Jubilation Jazz”, a Big Band Orchestra from Arkansas on Sunday, August 28.
.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
Hazel “Ish” Griffith
Mrs. Hazel “Ish” Griffith, 91, of Union City, died Sunday at her home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at East View Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
Midian “Mid” Toombs
Mrs. Midian “Mid” Toombs, 44, of Troy, passed away Sunday morning at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Toombs will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fremont Cemetery near Union City.
Kustoff Shows Support For Baptist Hospital-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–Congressman David Kustoff recently visited Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City to show support to the staff for their dedication to the community. Kustoff is serving his third term as the United States representative of Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District and is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Active Shooter Training Session Tonight
Henry, Tenn.–The Henry Police Department is hosting another free training seminar to teach the public how to survive an active shooter event. It will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the Henry Civic Center. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) seminar will significantly...
UCES 4th Graders Get Special Visit While Studying 9-11
Union City, Tenn.–Students in the Union City School System are paying tribute to fallen heroes and encouraging current ones. In conjunction with Discovery Park of America, students in all grades either have or are currently making posters to encourage First Responders during the annual 9-11 Stair Climb – scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at DPA.
Henry County Junior Livestock Sale New Record At $425,038.15
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair Junior Livestock Sale broke records this year, with the grand total raised of $425,038.15. In making the announcement Saturday night, fair oficials said, “We’ve had a RECORD-BREAKING YEAR for our Junior Livestock Auction! Thank you, Buyers, for supporting the Youth of Henry County!”
Victims Of Martin Double-Shooting Identified
Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on N. College St. early Sunday morning and said they believe their deaths were the result of a murder/suicide. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin.
Two People Dead; Investigation Ongoing In Martin
Martin, Tenn.–Two people are dead and an investigation is ongoing by the Martin Police Department this morning. Police Chief Don Teal said officers responded to 504 N. College St. around 3 a.m. today on a report of a burglary in progress. As officers were responding, they received information that...
Murray State Plans Extensive Curris Center Renovation
MURRAY, Ky. – As part of Murray State University’s 2020–26 Capital Plan approved by the Board of Regents, the institution has embarked on a series of projects to enhance its campus, one of which is for renovations and enhancements to the Curris Center. The project, estimated at $5.5 million, will further modernize a facility that is used daily for student life, prospective students and families, alumni and a variety of campus programs and activities.
