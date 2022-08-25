With speculation that he may be on the roster bubble, 49ers RB Trey Sermon was defended by HC Kyle Shanahan following the Thursday night preseason game against the Texans. “They didn’t have much opportunities and much room,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I thought he had a real good play on a, I think it was a third-and-one or second-and-one where we had an unblocked guy in the hole that he made miss and almost made a big play when nothing was there. But Trey’s come a long way here this year. And he’s someone we can count on and it’s not just him, it’s the whole group. So all these guys I think are good enough to help us. We just have to figure out which direction we’re going to go.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO