Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete

Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter

The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Bills Punter Matt Araiza Breaks Silence After Troubling Allegations

Earlier this week, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged. Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. After remaining silent for a few days, Araiza released a prepared statement during the team's preseason finale. "The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Sleeper Pick

In just a couple of weekends from now, we will be watching NFL football. This is great news for sports fans everywhere, as it means one of America's most popular sports will be back in business. Sundays without football just don't feel right, and fans are excited to see who is able to go out and grab a Super Bowl this season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints Wide Receiver Cut News

Coming out of West Virginia, Kevin White was viewed as a big, physical wideout with tons of upside. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his pro career before it ever really got started. And the latest news is just further evidence of that. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Saints released White from IR...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Cut On Monday

A former NFL Draft first round wide receiver pick has reportedly been cut. According to reports, the Jaguars have parted ways with former first round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, has failed to latch on with a team in...
NFL
Buffalo Bills made right decision releasing Matt Araiza, but serious questions remain

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza on Saturday night. At worst, the allegation contained in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday that Araiza, a former San Diego State star, participated in the gang rape of a 17-year-old last October is proven true and there will be many questions about how the university, the San Diego police and those who are supposed to vet players in the NFL let Araiza go unscathed for 10 months. At best, Araiza was the cliché every team hopes to avoid as the season is about to start: a devastating distraction. The Bills could not afford to put up with even the best-case scenario.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast

To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots worked out these four free agents over the weekend

The New England Patriots continue to monitor the free agent market for players who might be a fit on the 53-man roster or practice squad during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots worked out the following four free agents on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:. Dazz Newsome, WR. Tyrone Wheatley,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

NFL Roster Cutdown Tracker

NFL teams must be down to 53 players on their rosters by the end of business on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. We’ll update this post regularly as all 32 NFL teams make their cuts to assemble their 53-man rosters. Houston Texans: Waived kicker Matt Ammendola on August 27. Kansas...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Sermon, Saints, Seahawks

With speculation that he may be on the roster bubble, 49ers RB Trey Sermon was defended by HC Kyle Shanahan following the Thursday night preseason game against the Texans. “They didn’t have much opportunities and much room,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I thought he had a real good play on a, I think it was a third-and-one or second-and-one where we had an unblocked guy in the hole that he made miss and almost made a big play when nothing was there. But Trey’s come a long way here this year. And he’s someone we can count on and it’s not just him, it’s the whole group. So all these guys I think are good enough to help us. We just have to figure out which direction we’re going to go.”
SEATTLE, WA
Fox News

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is an NFL quarterback who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. Brady has come a long way since being the 199th pick in the draft and has now has seven Super Bowl victories to date.
TAMPA, FL
