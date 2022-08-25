Read full article on original website
Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move
It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete
Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter
The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Bills Punter Matt Araiza Breaks Silence After Troubling Allegations
Earlier this week, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged. Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. After remaining silent for a few days, Araiza released a prepared statement during the team's preseason finale. "The...
Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Sleeper Pick
In just a couple of weekends from now, we will be watching NFL football. This is great news for sports fans everywhere, as it means one of America's most popular sports will be back in business. Sundays without football just don't feel right, and fans are excited to see who is able to go out and grab a Super Bowl this season.
Minnesota Vikings discussing Alexander Mattison trade: 3 potential suitors
To the surprise of no one, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly listening to trade requests for their backup running back
NFL World Reacts To Saints Wide Receiver Cut News
Coming out of West Virginia, Kevin White was viewed as a big, physical wideout with tons of upside. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his pro career before it ever really got started. And the latest news is just further evidence of that. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Saints released White from IR...
Wes Welker calls NFL ‘bush league’ for denying him disability benefits
Dolphins assistant and former Pro Bowl receiver Wes Welker took to Twitter Saturday morning, fuming that the NFL denied his application for disability benefits.
Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Cut On Monday
A former NFL Draft first round wide receiver pick has reportedly been cut. According to reports, the Jaguars have parted ways with former first round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, has failed to latch on with a team in...
NFL
Buffalo Bills made right decision releasing Matt Araiza, but serious questions remain
The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza on Saturday night. At worst, the allegation contained in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday that Araiza, a former San Diego State star, participated in the gang rape of a 17-year-old last October is proven true and there will be many questions about how the university, the San Diego police and those who are supposed to vet players in the NFL let Araiza go unscathed for 10 months. At best, Araiza was the cliché every team hopes to avoid as the season is about to start: a devastating distraction. The Bills could not afford to put up with even the best-case scenario.
Yardbarker
Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast
To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills
The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
NBC Sports
Patriots worked out these four free agents over the weekend
The New England Patriots continue to monitor the free agent market for players who might be a fit on the 53-man roster or practice squad during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots worked out the following four free agents on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:. Dazz Newsome, WR. Tyrone Wheatley,...
NBC Sports
NFL Roster Cutdown Tracker
NFL teams must be down to 53 players on their rosters by the end of business on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. We’ll update this post regularly as all 32 NFL teams make their cuts to assemble their 53-man rosters. Houston Texans: Waived kicker Matt Ammendola on August 27. Kansas...
Yardbarker
Head coach Matt LaFleur gives updates on two of the Packers key offensive starters
The deadline for making roster cuts down to 53 players is expected to be on Tuesday, August 30th. The preseason is over, and there is only two weeks left until the 2022 NFL season officially kicks off. In recent news Head Coach Matt LaFleur gave injury updates on two key offensive starters before Week 1.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Sermon, Saints, Seahawks
With speculation that he may be on the roster bubble, 49ers RB Trey Sermon was defended by HC Kyle Shanahan following the Thursday night preseason game against the Texans. “They didn’t have much opportunities and much room,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I thought he had a real good play on a, I think it was a third-and-one or second-and-one where we had an unblocked guy in the hole that he made miss and almost made a big play when nothing was there. But Trey’s come a long way here this year. And he’s someone we can count on and it’s not just him, it’s the whole group. So all these guys I think are good enough to help us. We just have to figure out which direction we’re going to go.”
