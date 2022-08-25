The Saguaros gift $150k grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

The Saguaros KidSpree, held July 29 and 30 at the Desert Ridge Kohl’s, made it possible for 350 kids and teens selected by need from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale to shop for new clothes, shoes, backpacks and other back-to-school essentials.

KidSpree is just one of the programs funded with the recent $150K grant from The Saguaros (formerly the Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club) to BGCS, a press release detailed.

Through the KidSpree program, youth ages 5 through 18 who qualify for free or reduced lunch or who are in foster care are invited to participate in the youth development organization’s annual back-to-school shopping event. Kohl’s opens its doors early at the annual event so the kids and teens have the store to themselves while they shop.

In addition to funding this program, members of The Saguaros also participated in the event as volunteers, helping the kids with their shopping experience.

“The kids are always excited to have this opportunity to shop for the latest styles to start the school year out on the right foot,” Ivan Gilreath, BGCS president and CEO, stated in the press release. “I think we can all remember the feeling we had with a brand-new pair of jeans and sneakers for that first day of school. We couldn’t have done it without The Saguaros -- not only did they support this endeavor financially, but their involvement at the event helped give the kids a huge boost of confidence.”

In addition to funding the KidSpree event, the $150K Saguaros grant will be used to support the BGCS Raise the Rooftop fall fundraiser, the annual Celebrate Youth Gala and 21st Century Leaders programming.

“Supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Scottsdale events and programs like this one is an honor for The Saguaros,” The Saguaros charities chair, Trent Hancock stated in the release. “And it’s really what our organization is all about -- helping Arizona children thrive.”

BGCS is open to kids and teens at nine locations with after-school programming that includes homework help; cutting-edge learning in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math in their brand-new STEAM Makerspace Studios; leadership and good citizenship; and fitness and healthy choices.

Learn more about BGCS after-school programs at www.bgcs.org.