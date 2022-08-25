Read full article on original website
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
One of the Most Congested Roadways in Texas Is in East El Paso
If you ever found yourself feeling like getting to I-10 from the airport is mostly a case of life in the slow lane your suspicions have been confirmed. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute just released its 2021 rankings of the 100 Most Congested Road Sections in Texas and Airway on El Paso’s eastside made the list.
It’s Clear That Some People In Texas Love to Mess with Texas
Tons of people in El Paso were stoked about the first UTEP Miners football game. The first game of the year for UTEP Miners football certainly amps up those party vibes for people who love to tailgate. I remember many years back when my uncles would tailgate for UTEP Miners...
3 Things You Need To Know Once Black Bear Diner Opens In El Paso
We're listing the three things you need to know once Black Bear Diner opens in El Paso, TX. After more than four decades, Iron Skillet, the favored truck stop for long-haul truckers, travelers, and El Pasoans alike, is closing its doors, giving way for Black Bear Diner to move in.
5 Fun & Scary Ghost Walks Happening Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
If you're into the paranormal and investigating places alleged to be haunted, you couldn’t live in a more perfect place. El Paso’s haunted history rivals that of any other city or town in America. Labor Day weekend you can take part in a paranormal investigation inside one of...
El Paso Businessman Is Showing Love To The Borderland With New Tequila: El Perro Grande
There’s a new tequila in town and it’s showcasing El Paso and its culture in the best way possible. El Perro Grande is a new tequila brand created by El Paso businessman, Renard Johnson. Johnson is known as a man who always gives back to his community, but...
First-Ever Socorro Sundays Food And Farmer’s Market Happening Labor Day Weekend
There’s a new Farmer’s Market in town, but this market will be offering a lot more than just food and merchandise. The city of Socorro is proud to introduce a new community initiative called “Socorro Sundays” at Rio Vista. Families are invited to the Rio Vista...
This Mexican Grill Steakhouse Might Be The Best Kept Secret In Canutillo
*WARNING* The following article includes mouth watering photos that may make you hangry if you haven’t eaten yet. Ok, so I am guilty of eating my steak with….Ketchup. PLEASE DON’T CANCEL ME! But look, it’s because I’m very picky with my steak and if it’s not juicy then I have to add flavor to it, and sometimes that flavor is ketchup.
Enjoy The 50th Annual New Mexico Hatch Chile Fest This Weekend
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival in New Mexico this Labor Day weekend. El Paso is a little over an hour away from the Hatch, New Mexico village where it will soon be bustling with fans who love all things chile during the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival.
Enjoy One Last Weekend Of El Paso Water Parks & Wet N Wild
The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
Enjoy The Final Full Moon Sound Bath At White Sands In September
It is your last chance to experience a full sound bath under a full moon for 2022 at White Sands National Park in September. Since May, Cesar Lujan of Instruments of Healing has been hosting full moon sound baths, and coming up in September; the last session will take place at White Sands.
Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again
Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
Cross Your Fingers El Paso Won’t Have This Scary Situation Happen
El Paso knows firsthand how the weather can be insane and deadly at times. For example, the terribly sad tragic death of a 2-year-old and her grandmother last year when Central flooded. Plus, we also can't forget the time a sinkhole swallowed a car in Central El Paso recently. Hell,...
Would TX Parents Be Down for Missouri’s Way for Unruly Students?
There is some news going around that some parents in El Paso can relate to. There are some people in El Paso who definitely remember getting hit with a paddle or stick in school. Of course, if you were hit in school it was because you misbehaved. There are still...
El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not
Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
Trolley Tracks Returns This Weekend Aboard The El Paso Streetcar
Trolley Tracks is back this Saturday to serenade passengers on board the El Paso Streetcar. All year long, the El Paso Streetcar, in partnership with the El Paso International Music Foundation, has been hosting local musicians every last Saturday of each month. Trolley Tracks is the perfect way to discover...
Longtime El Paso Restaurant Iron Skillet Closes, California Comfort Food Diner Black Bear Moving In
After 47 years of serving up home style breakfast, burgers, and its famous chicken fried steak, the Iron Skillet in the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd has closed its doors. In its place, a diner concept out of California known as Black Bear Diner will be bringing its home...
Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year
There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
El Paso Band Back With A New Name But They’re Still Rockin’
We've had many bands rock El Paso throughout history. Most bands stick with their same name but on occasion you do see bands change their name during their career. Take the El Paso band Brother Strange. They've been around for quite some time bringing us some heavy sludge metal for their fans.
“Grease” Fans Can Honor Olivia Newton-John At El Paso’s Alamo Drafthouse
Well, those Summer nights are slowly coming to an end as Fall starts to creep in but if you’re hopelessly devoted to enjoying these final summer nights then Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso has got you covered. “Grease” fans are invited to a Grease sing-along screening at both Alamo...
