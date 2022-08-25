ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend

From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

One of the Most Congested Roadways in Texas Is in East El Paso

If you ever found yourself feeling like getting to I-10 from the airport is mostly a case of life in the slow lane your suspicions have been confirmed. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute just released its 2021 rankings of the 100 Most Congested Road Sections in Texas and Airway on El Paso’s eastside made the list.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy One Last Weekend Of El Paso Water Parks & Wet N Wild

The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again

Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not

Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year

There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

