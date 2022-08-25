The Knights of Columbus at Saint Kateri Church is holding its annual Pasta Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. The dinner includes fresh hot pasta, meatballs, salad, garlic bread, sodas, coffee, cake and a great time. Entertainment is included and a raffle and silent auction will take place. We hope you will join us and become part of our community. Tickets will be on sale Sunday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Saint Kateri, located at 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO