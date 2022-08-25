Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scvnews.com
Sept. 21: SCV Chamber Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception – is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Tesoro Adobe Historical Park. Every year, the Latino Business Alliance kicks-off National Hispanic Heritage Month,...
scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health. More than 12,461,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,124, county case totals to 3,403,028 and Santa Clarita Valley case...
scvnews.com
VIA Postpones ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
The Valley Industry Association’s “An Evening with Kathryn Barger,” which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, has been postponed. Please check back for any updates. The Valley Industry Association is hosting VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Kathryn Barger, Fifth District Supervisor, County of Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
scvnews.com
Oct. 8: Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus Annual Pasta Dinner
The Knights of Columbus at Saint Kateri Church is holding its annual Pasta Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. The dinner includes fresh hot pasta, meatballs, salad, garlic bread, sodas, coffee, cake and a great time. Entertainment is included and a raffle and silent auction will take place. We hope you will join us and become part of our community. Tickets will be on sale Sunday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Saint Kateri, located at 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scvnews.com
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Several Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. The beaches affected are:. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. Inner Cabrillo Beach in...
scvnews.com
San Francisquito Crash Kills Three, Two in Critical Condition
An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters. According to Robert Diaz, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, three people were pronounced dead on arrival and two others were critically...
Comments / 0