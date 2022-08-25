Read full article on original website
Related
ncpolicywatch.org
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
Many states, including NC’s neighbor to the north, have linked their laws to California’s clean car standards. California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded.
Comments / 0