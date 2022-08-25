ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did You Know?

Did you know that a Republican candidate for a Florida House seat is advocating for violence against federal agents?. Luis Miguel is a candidate for Florida’s House District 20. Miguel tweeted that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight. Miguel also defended his tweet while being interviewed by a website news site, Florida Politics, reportedly telling the interviewer that the IRS has been “weaponized by dissident forces. “ Miguel was apparently making reference to the Democrat Party controlled U.S. Congress that approved a bill hiring 87,000 new IRS agents and also purchasing weapons and ammunition for at least some of these same new agents.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Business
Local
Texas Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Judge blocks Florida ‘woke’ law

Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state. The law targets what...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Fake Conservative Brendon Leslie Being Sued for Fraud

Fake “Conservative” political commentator Brendon Leslie is being sued for Pump and Dump crypto fraud. Leslie has latched on to Alfie Oakes, using Oake’s affiliation to get a recent interview with Governor DeSantis. Leslie recently launched his own political newsletter, Florida’s voice, pretending to be a Conservative, using the web page newsletter to defend RINO Establishment Republicans. Everything about Leslie is a fraud, so it is no surprise Leslie is being sued in Federal Court for Fraud.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DANIELS PARKWAY SOUTH

DANIELS PARKWAY SOUTH. Located on South East Corner at Daniels and SR82. Mixed Use Planned Development for 350,000 sf of Commercial Uses and 1,600 Residential Dwelling Units. Looks like a mixture of Multi-Family Buildings with Single Family Homes.
GATEWAY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

CAYWOOD VILLAS

CAYWOOD VILLAS. Located off of Beth Stacey Blvd. Construction of two multi-story multi-family residential buildings. One with 13 units and the other with 15 units for a total of 28 units.
VILLAS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Property Insurance#Insurance Plans#State Insurance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bankers Insurance Group
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Losing everything, what or who is important?

What or who is important to you? The recent devastating flood in eastern Kentucky reminds us all that life can be swept away in a moment. Hundreds of families lost everything. One family lost their house and everything in it but lost their family – four children ages less than two up through eight were swept away by the raging flood. One woman who had also lost her house and everything in the house stated she and her family were alive and that’s all that mattered.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy