New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
UTEP Men’s Basketball Schedule Includes Texas and DePaul
The UTEP Athletic Department released the 2022-23 men's basketball schedule. Like the women, the Miner men will play 20 conference games and another 11 non-conference contests. The much anticipated matchup with Texas at the newly opened Moody Center on November 7th and a trip to Chicago to battle DePaul on December 10th highlight the non-conference slate.
The 14 Best Tweets from The UTEP Season Opener
For the first time since 2008, the Sun Bowl was sold out for the UTEP season home opener! 45,971 fans filled the Sun Bowl only to see the Miners lose to North Texas, 31-13. Yikes. I am by no means a football savant, but I know that can't be good...
What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
Remember 2006 When Rihanna Played The Brut Sun Bowl In El Paso?
We’re flashing back to when an 18-year-old Rihanna took the stage at the 2006 Brut Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Since 1935, The Sun Bowl has been hosting college football bowl games in El Paso, the second-oldest bowl game in the country, next to the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.
Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions
Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
It’s Clear That Some People In Texas Love to Mess with Texas
Tons of people in El Paso were stoked about the first UTEP Miners football game. The first game of the year for UTEP Miners football certainly amps up those party vibes for people who love to tailgate. I remember many years back when my uncles would tailgate for UTEP Miners...
El Paso Photographer Takes Majestic Shot of the Star on the Mountain
An El Paso freelance photographer captured a most majestic shot of the moon and a star. But not just any star; El Paso’s Star on the Mountain. The iconic landmark that sits at a 30-degree angle on the Franklin Mountains about 200 feet above Scenic Drive is regularly shot by locals and visitors alike.
One Austin TX Organization Is Fighting For Voter/Musicians Rights
Rights are important, no matter who it's for. But fighting for positive change doesn't happen overnight, it takes a ton of time & effort to make things happen. One huge issue in the U.S. is the amount of voting rights people in border towns have & how many people go out & vote.
3 Things You Need To Know Once Black Bear Diner Opens In El Paso
We're listing the three things you need to know once Black Bear Diner opens in El Paso, TX. After more than four decades, Iron Skillet, the favored truck stop for long-haul truckers, travelers, and El Pasoans alike, is closing its doors, giving way for Black Bear Diner to move in.
El Paso Will Enjoy A Full Weekend Of Iron Maiden Shows
September 11th... El Paso will rock with one of the greatest metal bands of all time, Iron Maiden. They're making their way to the Don Haskins Center, the first time in over a decade. But before we see them, El Paso will rock with The Iron Maidens, the official, all...
5 Fun & Scary Ghost Walks Happening Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
If you're into the paranormal and investigating places alleged to be haunted, you couldn’t live in a more perfect place. El Paso’s haunted history rivals that of any other city or town in America. Labor Day weekend you can take part in a paranormal investigation inside one of...
Should Texas Keep School Uniforms Or Should They Be Gone?
"Should I stay or should I go?" No I wasn't quoting The Clash. This is a question that some people have asked about school uniforms...are they necessary or should we get rid of them?. Now a school UNIFORM is different from a dress CODE. A school uniform is... well exactly...
One Lucky El Paso Fan Rocked On Stage With Hollywood Undead
This past weekend was quite an eventful one: The UTEP Miners Football season got started (we all know what happened there...). I didn't get to go to the UTEP game but I DID go to the Rockzilla show. That was the Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves concert at Speaking Rock. And as you know, the weather in town... wasn't the greatest that night. It delayed at the UTEP game but at Speaking Rock...
8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso
We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
Don’t Call it a Paleta Shot Outside of El Paso
A paleta shot is one of my favorites to ask for on a night out. It's sweet, it's got just the right amount of alcohol to get the party started, and apparently, they're only an El Paso thing!. I never even questioned if paleta shots were known outside of the...
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer
Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
Why Is Ysleta 1 Of The 10 Oldest Cities In Texas But Not El Paso
El Paso did not make the cut here but nearby Ysleta did, beating us by a couple of hundred years. According to a-z-animals.com the number 1 spot on the 10 oldest Texas cities list belongs to Presidio, Texas which was founded in 1535. Next comes Ysleta which was founded in...
El Paso Businessman Is Showing Love To The Borderland With New Tequila: El Perro Grande
There’s a new tequila in town and it’s showcasing El Paso and its culture in the best way possible. El Perro Grande is a new tequila brand created by El Paso businessman, Renard Johnson. Johnson is known as a man who always gives back to his community, but...
First-Ever Socorro Sundays Food And Farmer’s Market Happening Labor Day Weekend
There’s a new Farmer’s Market in town, but this market will be offering a lot more than just food and merchandise. The city of Socorro is proud to introduce a new community initiative called “Socorro Sundays” at Rio Vista. Families are invited to the Rio Vista...
This Mexican Grill Steakhouse Might Be The Best Kept Secret In Canutillo
*WARNING* The following article includes mouth watering photos that may make you hangry if you haven’t eaten yet. Ok, so I am guilty of eating my steak with….Ketchup. PLEASE DON’T CANCEL ME! But look, it’s because I’m very picky with my steak and if it’s not juicy then I have to add flavor to it, and sometimes that flavor is ketchup.
