El Paso, TX

UTEP Men’s Basketball Schedule Includes Texas and DePaul

The UTEP Athletic Department released the 2022-23 men's basketball schedule. Like the women, the Miner men will play 20 conference games and another 11 non-conference contests. The much anticipated matchup with Texas at the newly opened Moody Center on November 7th and a trip to Chicago to battle DePaul on December 10th highlight the non-conference slate.
What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend

From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions

Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
One Lucky El Paso Fan Rocked On Stage With Hollywood Undead

This past weekend was quite an eventful one: The UTEP Miners Football season got started (we all know what happened there...). I didn't get to go to the UTEP game but I DID go to the Rockzilla show. That was the Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves concert at Speaking Rock. And as you know, the weather in town... wasn't the greatest that night. It delayed at the UTEP game but at Speaking Rock...
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

