Vermont hosts second-ever world agricultural tourism conference
“It’s a super exciting opportunity to showcase Vermont farms and food to a global audience,” said conference organizer, UVM’s Lisa Chase. “Many of the people coming to Vermont had never even heard of Vermont.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont hosts second-ever world agricultural tourism conference.
Vermont students call on schools, lawmakers to take steps to combat racial inequities
A report issued Monday by the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, a group of students from across the state, calls on the state to adopt reforms aimed at social, economic and racial justice. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont students call on schools, lawmakers to take steps to combat racial inequities.
First African Landing Day event in Burlington celebrates Black faith, resilience and creativity
Saturday’s gathering at the Intervale Center focused on raising awareness of Proposal 2, which would remove references to slavery from the Vermont Constitution. Read the story on VTDigger here: First African Landing Day event in Burlington celebrates Black faith, resilience and creativity.
Peter Sterling: The Inflation Reduction Act just shattered the ceiling for clean energy in Vermont
The IRA has begun the shift to a clean energy America. What does this mean for Vermonters? A lot. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peter Sterling: The Inflation Reduction Act just shattered the ceiling for clean energy in Vermont.
After failing to find an alternative, Vermont GOP re-nominates H. Brooke Paige for state treasurer
The perennial candidate had vowed to rescind his nomination in order for the party to nominate its preferred pick. But when no one else agreed to run, H. Brooke Paige was put forward again for the open statewide post. Read the story on VTDigger here: After failing to find an alternative, Vermont GOP re-nominates H. Brooke Paige for state treasurer.
Zack Porter: A crisis of our own making in Vermont’s public forests
Logging is the single greatest threat to public forests in New England. Read the story on VTDigger here: Zack Porter: A crisis of our own making in Vermont’s public forests.
Grace Oedel: Farming at the intersection of economic and climate crises
Why are Vermont’s postcard-perfect farmers one broken leg away from having to sell their cows? Read the story on VTDigger here: Grace Oedel: Farming at the intersection of economic and climate crises.
Vermont Conversation: Becca Balint on her race to defend democracy and make history
Becca Balint is on the cusp of making history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Becca Balint on her race to defend democracy and make history.
YWP: Would that be too much to ask?
This week’s Young Writers Project entry is by Sawyer Fellows, 16, East Burke. ‘Ferris Wheel’ artwork by Lily Meyer, 13, Montpelier. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Would that be too much to ask?.
