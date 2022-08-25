ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VTDigger

Vermont hosts second-ever world agricultural tourism conference

“It’s a super exciting opportunity to showcase Vermont farms and food to a global audience,” said conference organizer, UVM’s Lisa Chase. “Many of the people coming to Vermont had never even heard of Vermont.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont hosts second-ever world agricultural tourism conference.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

YWP: Would that be too much to ask?

This week’s Young Writers Project entry is by Sawyer Fellows, 16, East Burke. ‘Ferris Wheel’ artwork by Lily Meyer, 13, Montpelier. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Would that be too much to ask?.
BURLINGTON, VT

