NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Again Recognized as a Level 1 Trauma Center from the American College of Surgeons

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
nychealthandhospitals.org
City & State Names Three NYC Health + Hospitals Executives to its Manhattan “Power 100” List
Cristina Contreras, William Hicks, and Sanjiv Shah, MD, are among the influential people recognized for their leadership and service to New Yorkers. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that three executives from the health care system have been named to City & State’s 2022 Manhattan ‘Power 100’ list. NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan CEO Cristina Contreras, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue CEO William Hicks, and MetroPlusHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjiv Shah, and are recognized for their outstanding leadership, career accomplishments, and steadfast commitment to serving New Yorkers. City & State is a media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Administration for Children’s Services expands ‘A Safe Way Forward’ to Brooklyn
The Administration for Children’s Services announced on Monday an expansion of the “A Safe Way Forward” program, which seeks to provide support to the survivors of domestic violence and intimate partner violence, along with the “persons causing harm” and their children. Previously, the project offered...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month
Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
bronx.com
Back-To-School Giveaway To Provide Scores Of Children With Essential Supplies
Rising Ground in partnership with Phipps Neighborhoods and the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development will hold a back-to-school giveaway of bookbags, school supplies, duffle bags, resources, and refreshments for children. Additionally, numerous nonprofit representatives will be site to provide services and support for the local Soundview community. Backpacks and supplied generously donated by Junior League of New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over 1,000 NYC school workers on unpaid leave must now get COVID vaccine or lose their job, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City school workers who have been on unpaid leave since the city’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate went into effect last year have just one week left to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine, or officially lose their job, according to a recent report.
Alert Center: 2 teenagers struck by van in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition
Police say two teenagers were struck by a van on Sunday in Brooklyn. One of those teenagers is currently in critical condition.
Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
7 Brooklyn businesses suffering post-Ida get unexpected help
NEW YORK -- As we look back at Ida one year later, business owners across the city have fought an uphill battle to get the help they needed in the aftermath of that storm. Calvin Sennon and his wife Latoya opened TriniJam BK, a Caribbean restaurant in Canarsie in August 2020. The business weathered not just a global pandemic, but a storm that they say caused around $15,000 worth of damage. "A ton of merchandise, all our security systems, all of back up freezers, everything, everything was ruined," Sennon says.Their basement was inundated with a foot of water, but they weren't eligible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legal Aid asks financial institution to help Queens deed theft victim
Lawyers with Legal Aid are asking Wilmington Trust to grant a reprieve to a Queens homeowner they say was defrauded of title to his property. The resident is among a long line of New York City property owners scammed out of their homes. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Boy trying to 'subway surf' loses arm after being hit by train
NEW YORK - A teenager lost an arm while attempting to subway surf on a train inside a New York City subway station. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street Station in Jackson Heights, Queens. Police sources told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt the teen was trying...
New York City woman falls through apartment’s bathroom floor into basement
NEW YORK — A woman was taken to a hospital after crashing through the floor of her apartment into the building’s basement. City officials described the incident as a partial collapse and told WNBC that inspectors found a section of the bathroom floor in front of the shower and toilet in a first-floor apartment gave way, sending a woman down into the basement.
Melvin A. Faulkner Way: Community legend honored with street renaming in East New York
Dozens of people gathered in East New York to honor the legacy Melvin A Faulkner with a street renaming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn firehouse reflects diversity of community
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn firefighters was recognized on Friday. They hail from Engine 234, which holds the distinction as one of the most diverse fire companies in the FDNY. “We’re proud of that,” Capt. Paul Washington said. The fast-paced firehouse is stationed in the heart of Crown Heights. “Some of […]
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
norwoodnews.org
Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street
An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
NYC public schools menu for 2022-2023: A look at what students will be offered, including meatless Mondays and vegan Fridays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The largest school system in the nation has made changes to its meal plan for all New York City public school students to stay on par with Mayor Eric Adams’ effort to serve healthier food in city schools. Mondays and Fridays will be meatless. While...
New York parents will need to apply for free or reduced meals this school year
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York parents will once again need to submit applications with their school district in order for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals this academic year. Since March 2020, federal pandemic-era waivers provided free meals to all public school students in New York State, regardless of economic status, but […]
fox5ny.com
Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall
NEW YORK - A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall. The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday. Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20,...
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
