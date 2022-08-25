ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Again Recognized as a Level 1 Trauma Center from the American College of Surgeons

nychealthandhospitals.org
 4 days ago
nychealthandhospitals.org

City & State Names Three NYC Health + Hospitals Executives to its Manhattan “Power 100” List

Cristina Contreras, William Hicks, and Sanjiv Shah, MD, are among the influential people recognized for their leadership and service to New Yorkers. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that three executives from the health care system have been named to City & State’s 2022 Manhattan ‘Power 100’ list. NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan CEO Cristina Contreras, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue CEO William Hicks, and MetroPlusHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjiv Shah, and are recognized for their outstanding leadership, career accomplishments, and steadfast commitment to serving New Yorkers. City & State is a media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Back-To-School Giveaway To Provide Scores Of Children With Essential Supplies

Rising Ground in partnership with Phipps Neighborhoods and the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development will hold a back-to-school giveaway of bookbags, school supplies, duffle bags, resources, and refreshments for children. Additionally, numerous nonprofit representatives will be site to provide services and support for the local Soundview community. Backpacks and supplied generously donated by Junior League of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

7 Brooklyn businesses suffering post-Ida get unexpected help

NEW YORK -- As we look back at Ida one year later, business owners across the city have fought an uphill battle to get the help they needed in the aftermath of that storm. Calvin Sennon and his wife Latoya opened TriniJam BK, a Caribbean restaurant in Canarsie in August 2020. The business weathered not just a global pandemic, but a storm that they say caused around $15,000 worth of damage. "A ton of merchandise, all our security systems, all of back up freezers, everything, everything was ruined," Sennon says.Their basement was inundated with a foot of water, but they weren't eligible...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy trying to 'subway surf' loses arm after being hit by train

NEW YORK - A teenager lost an arm while attempting to subway surf on a train inside a New York City subway station. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street Station in Jackson Heights, Queens. Police sources told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt the teen was trying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn firehouse reflects diversity of community

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn firefighters was recognized on Friday. They hail from Engine 234, which holds the distinction as one of the most diverse fire companies in the FDNY.  “We’re proud of that,” Capt. Paul Washington said. The fast-paced firehouse is stationed in the heart of Crown Heights. “Some of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK - A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall. The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday. Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20,...
BROOKLYN, NY

