SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.

LEANDER, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO