Austin, TX

fox44news.com

Arrests made in pursuit involving stolen truck

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests were made after a pursuit of a stolen truck came to an end in College Station. College Station Police said its officers apprehended two suspects in the pursuit on Saturday evening. Officers recovered two stolen firearms, in addition to another firearm with its serial number scratched off.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Austin police ask public for help identifying murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police department released a surveillance image of the suspect in the killing of Antonio Castro, 62, outside the Citgo gas station located at 1600 Ohlen Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnet, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Teen arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom

UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at Lockhart High School. The Lockhart Police Department says the male suspect could face felony terroristic threat charges. Extra police resources were called out to patrol Lockhart ISD campuses after...
LOCKHART, TX
KTSA

Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School

LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat was also circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
LOCKHART, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman

A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
BASTROP, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
BUDA, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
fox7austin.com

Former city employee sentenced for stealing over $1.1M from Johnson City accounts

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - A former city employee was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $1.1 million from accounts for the city of Johnson City, Texas. Anthony Michael Holland, former chief administrative officer and city secretary, has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. He will also serve 36 months of supervised release after completing his prison time and pay $1.4 million in restitution to the city.
JOHNSON CITY, TX

