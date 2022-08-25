Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to May 2019 murder at north Austin hotel
One of three suspects in a May 2019 murder could face up to 40 years in prison, court officials said.
Arrests made in pursuit involving stolen truck
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests were made after a pursuit of a stolen truck came to an end in College Station. College Station Police said its officers apprehended two suspects in the pursuit on Saturday evening. Officers recovered two stolen firearms, in addition to another firearm with its serial number scratched off.
Central Texas teen arrested for posing with gun in front of high school, police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a picture of him posing with a pistol in front of the Central Texas high school where he used to attend was posted to social media, according to police. Leander police said a student at Rouse High School reported the social media post to...
Austin police ask public for help identifying murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police department released a surveillance image of the suspect in the killing of Antonio Castro, 62, outside the Citgo gas station located at 1600 Ohlen Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August...
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
Teen arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom
UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at Lockhart High School. The Lockhart Police Department says the male suspect could face felony terroristic threat charges. Extra police resources were called out to patrol Lockhart ISD campuses after...
Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
Teen arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat was also circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
Man hit, killed by vehicle in southeast Austin last week identified
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Austin last week.
Records reveal details in August fatal shooting off 7th St.
Austin Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 2 a.m. Aug. 6 near the 400 block of E. 7th Street and found two men shot.
Man faces murder charge after lying about a June death, TCSO says
A man was charged with murder after the Travis County Sheriff's Office said he lied about another man's death, saying he died from a drug overdose when he was really assaulted.
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
Mother of child at center of Amber Alert faces 3 felony charges
According to affidavits, Jessica Skelton, 22, faces charges of burglary of a residence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and interference with child custody.
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
Round Rock arrest made in April homicide investigation
A man was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges connected to an April fatal shooting investigation conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
Former city employee sentenced for stealing over $1.1M from Johnson City accounts
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - A former city employee was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $1.1 million from accounts for the city of Johnson City, Texas. Anthony Michael Holland, former chief administrative officer and city secretary, has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. He will also serve 36 months of supervised release after completing his prison time and pay $1.4 million in restitution to the city.
Attorneys for wrongfully convicted man file petition with Supreme Court to allow lawsuit against Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — A petition was filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Troy Mansfield, the man wrongfully convicted of molesting a child 30 years ago, to sue Williamson County for the impact the case has had on his life. A federal appeals court ruled in March 2022...
