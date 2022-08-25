ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, TX

Patriot
4d ago

Five years after Harvey and Dickinson Bayou, the only watershed for Dickinson and half of League City, has not been widened or cleaned of debris nor an alternate watershed created to help drain flood waters . What we got was a lot of money spent and a bunch of rhetoric that Will never be implemented.

spacecityweather.com

A soggy start to August’s final week in Houston

Good morning. If you missed our tropical update yesterday, check that out here, as it runs down all the items in the Atlantic basin we’re watching. We’ll update a couple items below based on what we see this morning. Meanwhile, today has the potential to be a bit...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: keep the sprinklers off, wet pattern holds

HOUSTON (KIAH) — More widespread rain heads for Southeast Texas this week as the unsettled weather pattern continues. It won’t be constant, but at times it’ll be soggy, likely resulting in one to two inches of rain for much of the region this week. Isolated locations could certainly get more.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Ground stops in effect at Bush, Hobby airport due to storms

HOUSTON - The storms moving across the Houston area are causing some travel problems this afternoon. According to the FAA, there are ground stops at both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport. The ground stop is in effect at Bush Airport until 4:15 p.m. and until 4 p.m. at...
HOUSTON, TX
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
HOUSTON, TX
KICKS 105

DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas

The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death

DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival

The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
HOUSTON, TX
mommypoppins.com

Fall Day Trips From Houston for Families

Now that it is (maybe?) cooler outside and you can leave your house without fear of overheating, it's the ideal time for a day trip from Houston that could feel pretty miserable during summer. Before the holiday season gets into gear, pack up the car and take the kids to look at 'gators or see where Texas' favorite ice cream is made. We've rounded up ten fun day trips from Houston below.
HOUSTON, TX

