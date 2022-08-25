ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kris Kobach gets official endorsement from 2020 rival Roger Marshall

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibPJN_0hVN4Dfs00

TOPEKA, ( KSNT ) – Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall officially announced his support for former U.S. Senate opponent Kris Kobach on Thursday.

In a social media post , the Senator said the state can’t afford an Attorney General who supports President Biden.

“The fed gov keeps getting bigger and more intrusive,” Marshall wrote. “We can’t afford a weak AG who bows to Joe Biden and his out of control agencies — Kansas won’t be pushed around — that’s why I’m joining Republicans across Kansas and uniting to support ( Kris Kobach ).”

Republican Kansas lawmakers attack Biden loan forgiveness plan

Marshall first announced his support for Kobach in an exclusive interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau on Wednesday.

After endorsing GOP Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, whose running mate is the Senator’s former staffer Katie Sawyer, Marshall said he supports Kobach as well.

“Very excited about (Schmidt’s) campaign. I think he, and Katie Sawyer, who’s one of my very closest confidants and allies will do a great job in leading Kansas, and helping us recover from the lockdowns and the shutdowns, and of course, I’ll support Kris Kobach as well… looking forward to November,” Marshall said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Kansas General Election: Schmidt, Kelly set to debate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are set to debate each other leading up to the General Election on Nov. 8. Voters will have the opportunity to see 2022’s Gubernatorial candidates face off in three events in September and October. These opportunities include: Kansas Chamber of Commerce Candidate Conversations […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kobach backs Schmidt in KS Governor Race

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Attorney General candidate, Kris Kobach, is throwing his support behind Republican Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt. Kobach announced his support for Schmidt in a social media post on Friday. “I support Derek Schmidt for Governor of Kansas,” Kobach wrote. “A vote for anyone else is effectively a vote for four more years of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Dennis Pyle to appear in Kansas General Election after certification

HIAWATHA (KSNT) – The Dennis Pyle Campaign has officially reached the required 5,000 signatures needed to make the run for Kansas Governor in November. According to the Pyle Campaign, Pyle and his running mate, Kathleen Garrison, will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Kansas General Election for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, respectively. I […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KS Dems announce college affordability plan

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Kansas Democrats are following in President Joe Biden’s footsteps, announcing a post-secondary affordability plan on Thursday. State Treasurer Lynn Rogers and members of the House Democrats introduced a three-pronged package to lower costs for secondary educational development opportunities. The package contains benefits for stakeholders at all levels: Students, parents, employers, and the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Sen. Marshall explains vote against insulin cap

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Even after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the price of insulin may still be too high for many Kansans. Congress passed the bill in early August, helping to lower prescription, healthcare and energy costs. The bill included a cap on the cost of insulin to $35 for Medicare and private […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas recreational marijuana debate continues

TOPEKA (KSNT) Several states in the U.S. are making moves toward making recreational marijuana legal in the state. States including Missouri and Oklahoma could decide at the polls in November. In both states, voters placed signed petitions to get the issue on the ballot. Some Kansans say that opportunity should be granted to voters in […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Derek Schmidt
KSNT News

Kansas capping 2,352 oil and gas wells

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Department of the Interior announced Friday that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. Kansas has the highest number of uncapped oil and gas wells in the country and […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Lack of resources impacts Kansas mental health clinics

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hospitals across the state are losing resources to serve people with mental health challenges, and the effects are trickling down to some local mental health clinics. On Tuesday, the Special Committee on Mental Health Beds met with Kansas lawmakers earlier this week asking them to provide more space for more beds in […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Drivers can get paid for buckling up in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Labor Day weekend approaching, Kansas roadways may be busy with family travel. The Kansas Department of Transportation has partnered with Safe Kids Kansas and State Farm to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely. The campaign “Bucks for Buckles” is being held in 45 cities across Kansas until Sept. 11. […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S Senate#Ag#Republicans#Kansas Capitol Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

KHP trooper car to be featured on calendar, ‘Best Looking Cruiser’

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol announced Monday its highway patrol car won a national contest and will be featured in the AAST’s ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ Calendar. Earlier this month the KHP asked the public to take part in the 9th Annual “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” Calendar Contest. The Kansas Highway Patrol entered a […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

These sports betting apps will be open in Kansas, Sept. 1

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Kansas Lottery announced Friday that several sports betting platforms will be available to the public on launch day, Sept. 1. Each state-operated casino in Kansas will be able to offer both in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications. The partnerships are as follows: Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Recall for salad dressing sold in Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – A salad dressing has been recalled because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a recall is for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing from Van Law Food Products Inc. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
HUGOTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

KHP conducts DUI enforcement with statewide ‘Saturation Saturday’

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is working with law enforcement agencies across the state to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roads. KHP, in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, will participate in the statewide DUI enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers will be implementing DUI check lanes and saturation patrols. This will be […]
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: St. Marys Bears

ST. MARYS (KSNT) – St. Marys football is primed for a big season. After starting 0-3 the past year against tough opponents, the Bears went on a tear – winning the next five games and taking home a district championship. “There’s nothing better than playing a good football team,” head coach Kyle Schenk said. “This […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy