Princeton announces speed limit change on South Wickham Avenue

By Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton’s City Manager, Mike Webb, recently instructed the City’s Public Works Department to replace two speed limit signs on South Wickham down to 25 miles per hour.

The two signs will lower the speed limit from 35 miles per hour, to 25 miles per hour. This change was also recently approved by the Princeton Police Department. It will significantly impact approximately 0.42 miles of roadway that connects Rogers and Thorn streets.

This change will also have a major impact on a number of residents, businesses, and organizations in this location, including the Learning Treehouse, Princeton Storage, East River Automotive, Danieley’s, Princeton Sanitary Board, and others along the avenue.

“This idea is something that originated from community members that saw concern with the 30 mile per hour posted speed. With Learning Tree House located on the bottom end of the road, we want to create the best possible environment for our children and the parents that are coming and going. There is already a healthy amount of traffic on this roadway, but we believe there will be more in the coming years as our City continues to grow. We will consider further speed adjustments as needed.”

Mike Webb, Princeton City Manager
The speed limit reduction will officially go into effect on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

WVNS

WVNS

