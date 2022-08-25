ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side. According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men,...
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of 32-year-old man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. According to police, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Theo...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Marshals hunting fugitive in Akron homicide

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for its Fugitive of the Week, a man accused of striking a man with a vehicle then shooting him to death. Alexander Quarterman, 48, is wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, according to a news release.
cleveland19.com

Police: 33-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Aug. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is missing, and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17, according to a department Facebook post. Melton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, the post said.
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
cleveland19.com

Driver arrested after hitting Cleveland police officer, fleeing crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a driver has been arrested after hitting an officer and fleeing the crash. The collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near East 13th Street and St. Clair Avenue. According to police, the officer was directing traffic near a nightclub when the crash...
cleveland19.com

Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash in stolen car pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving a stolen car was arraigned Monday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court. Raymond Francis, 23, Brook Park, pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue 3 people from Canton house fire

1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Parma for ‘emotional’ Ukrainian Village Parade. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. This is a recording...
