Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla Chiu
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel Maven
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
cleveland19.com
3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side. According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men,...
Woman in serious condition after shooting on Cleveland’s east side
Police are investigating after a shooting that happened overnight near Cleveland Clinic's main campus on the city's east side.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old shot dead near ‘after-hours’ club in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday near what Cleveland police are calling an “after-hours” club. According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 79th Street. Cleveland police said the victim and three women left...
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of 32-year-old man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. According to police, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Theo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshals hunting fugitive in Akron homicide
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for its Fugitive of the Week, a man accused of striking a man with a vehicle then shooting him to death. Alexander Quarterman, 48, is wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, according to a news release.
cleveland19.com
Police: 33-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Aug. 17
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is missing, and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17, according to a department Facebook post. Melton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, the post said.
cleveland19.com
$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
cleveland19.com
Driver arrested after hitting Cleveland police officer, fleeing crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a driver has been arrested after hitting an officer and fleeing the crash. The collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near East 13th Street and St. Clair Avenue. According to police, the officer was directing traffic near a nightclub when the crash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland police searching for suspected Kia thieves
Police are looking for two men seen on security cameras stealing a Kia sedan near West 35th Street and Woodbridge Avenue on Aug. 19. The car is a white Kia Forte with the Ohio license plate No. HMG1353, according to a news release.
cleveland19.com
OSHP: 1 dead after being ejected during motorcycle crash in Painesville Township
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Painesville Township Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on SR-2, according to a department press release. A 54-year-old man, traveling westbound, traveled off the...
cleveland19.com
Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash in stolen car pleads not guilty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving a stolen car was arraigned Monday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court. Raymond Francis, 23, Brook Park, pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
cleveland19.com
Firefighters rescue 3 people from Canton house fire
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Parma for ‘emotional’ Ukrainian Village Parade. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. This is a recording...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
OSHP: Driver strikes Stark County school bus, causes another car to crash into house
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A car drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a Massillon City Schools bus before hitting another car that ended up crashing into a house, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The Stark County three-vehicle crash happened on Kent Avenue near Mount...
Cleveland man convicted in connection to hitting officers with his car in 2021
Shannon Wayne Halstead plead guilty to hitting two Cleveland Police officers with his car in a McDonald's parking lot in August 2021.
Man shoots son in head during argument: Police
A 75-year-old man is in the Erie County jail after deputies say he is accused of shooting his son Friday evening at their Berlin Township home.
cleveland19.com
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning. The chase ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were chasing the driver, identified as Jennifer Diekman from North...
Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn
24/7/365 convenience store chain expanding rapidly across Ohio
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford
This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Parma for ‘emotional’ Ukrainian Village Parade.
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Comments / 6