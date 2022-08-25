The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for its Fugitive of the Week, a man accused of striking a man with a vehicle then shooting him to death. Alexander Quarterman, 48, is wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, according to a news release.

AKRON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO