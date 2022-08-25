ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park parade shooting victim reunites with Good Samaritan who helped her survive

Cathartic tears of joy streamed down the face of Liz Roberts Turnipseed when she was reunited with Brad Hokin, the person who first came to her aid after being shot.

"It's so nice to meet you...again," Turnipseed said.

Turnipseed was one of several gunshot victims who survived the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven others were left dead that day.

"I just remember laying there and saying out loud after it had been so quiet, I felt like I just had to break it and yell 'help, I'm shot,'" said Turnipseed.

Brad Hokin had attended the Highland Park 4th of July parade for 52 years before that fateful day.

"I came up and I wasn't sure what I was going to see and I saw a lady down," Hokin said. "She had been shot in the back of the leg and I tried to comfort her."

Turnipseed was shot in the pelvis and still has bullet shrapnel in her left leg. She expressed gratefulness that Hokin came to her aid when she needed it most.

"His face and him coming to me and telling me I was going to be okay and that he was there with me was just huge," said Turnipseed.

Hokin stayed with Turnipseed and comforted her until medical help arrived. Both Turnipseed and Hokin said they have mental trauma because of the incident, but credited the community of Highland Park for helping them continue on.

"They'll be moments where it just hits me. Like, I'll be driving and just out of the blue, it just catches you off guard," says Hokin.

"It's hard, but I think the community has made it so much easier," said Turnipseed.

"It was Highland Park and all the people in the community coming together and taking care of each other," said Hokin.

red sparrow
2d ago

It is so sad and tragic what those highland park paraders have endured. Everyone there even though they weren’t hurt was traumatized by this awful and horrific incident. May god bless 🙏🏻🙏🏻 everyone of them and hope they heal mentally and physically. May god rest the souls who died 🙏🏻🙏🏻

