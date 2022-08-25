We’ve all been there. In all honesty, those on the East Coast may be there right now. The clock on your iPhone is about to strike midnight. You’re by yourself and you don’t want to feel as alone as you do right now. So, you pick up your phone and text that one person who says that they’ve moved on, but is just as trapped in this thing that’s not a relationship as you are. With his latest single, “Pull Up,” DWY captures this uneasy routine beautifully. The soulful, lasting track pulls at those emotional strings beautifully while showcasing his songwriting ability.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO