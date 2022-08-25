Read full article on original website
Wale Joins AfroTech 2022 Lineup
The musical lineup for this year’s AfroTech Conference in Austin, Texas has just gotten a bit bigger. Joining Bas, Bia and Zaytoven, Wale will help headline this year’s musical lineup. “We are thrilled to bring such incredible musical talent to the AfroTech stage, and expand the AfroTech Franchise...
J.I.D Shares ‘The Forever Story’ Tracklist
The time has come! Atlanta’s own J.I.D is set to release his debut studio LP, The Forever Story, in less than 24 hours. To get fans ready for the project’s release, the Dreamville signee has unveiled the album’s tracklist. The 15-track project will include contributions from Kenny Mason, Earthgang, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil’ Durk, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, Rayvn Lanae, Johnta Austin and BADBADNOTGOOD. The Forever Story will also feature a spoken word interlude from Mustafa The Poet. Not to mention, the project also features production from James Blake, Thundercat, Kaytranada and DJ Khalil among others.
J.I.D Tells ‘The Forever Story’
Shortly after celebrating the fifth anniversary of his Dreamville debut, The Never Story, J.I.D has returned with his first studio album, The Forever Story. The Georgia native’s first studio album includes contributions from his Dreamville counterparts Earthgang and Ari Lennox. Yasiin Bey, Lil’ Wayne, Johnta Austin, Kenny Mason, 21 Savage, Baby Tate and many others will also offer vocals on this project. Not to mention, The Forever Story is filled with production from the likes of Hollywood Cole, Kaytranada, Thundercat, James Blake and DJ Scheme among others.
India Shawn Sets Fall Tour Dates
India Shawn is taking her latest studio album, Before We Go Deeper, on the road this fall. She has announced that she will be hitting the stage in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. in September and October. “Y’all have been so supportive of my...
DJ Khaled Unveils The ‘God Did’ Tracklist
Tonight is the night! DJ Khaled is on his way back with his latest studio album, God Did. To get fans going, the Miami, Florida-based producer has unveiled the project’s star-studded tracklist. The 18-track album will include Drake, Lil’ Baby, Future, SZA, Dr. Dre and many of today’s biggest stars.
Reuben Vincent Delivers ‘Geechie Suede’
Few areas of the country have been more underappreciated in the realm of contemporary Hip-Hop culture quite like North Carolina. Within the last two decades, the state has brought 9th Wonder, Big Pooh, Rapsody, Lute, DaBaby and several others to the forefront. As the Tarheel State continues to evolve and develop new sounds and sights, a star by the name of Reuben Vincent has emerged. Signed to Roc Nation, the North Carolina native has earned the support of 9th Wonder and Rapsody as well as toured with Pusha T. Now, he’s looking to keep the ball rolling with his next major move.
Taylor Swift Announces ‘Midnights’ Album
Taylor Swift was awarded with the night’s biggest honor at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022. Swift’s “All Too Well” beat out Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” and Doja Cat’s “Women” to take home the “Video of the Year” moon person. As she accepted the award, the chart-topping star revealed that her fans would receive more information regarding her next studio album at midnight. Thankfully, the MTV Video Music Awards honoree is a woman of her word.
DJ Khaled Reveals ‘God Did’ Cover
This Friday, DJ Khaled will return with a new body of work called God Did. Leading up to the project’s release, the Miami, Florida-based hitmaker has released the “Staying Alive” video with Drake and Lil’ Baby. In addition, he has teased a collaboration with Jay-Z while also sharing behind-the-scenes footage of music videos featuring Quavo, Takeoff, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black among others. Today, he continued to promote the release of his latest studio album by unveiling the God Did cover.
Corey Hales Shares The ‘Cool It Down’ Video
Corey Hales has unveiled the refreshing visual for his latest single, “Cool It Down.” Sitting by the pool as the summer comes to a close, the rising talent out of Milton, Massachusetts brings a soothing soundscape of carefree love to life with one soulful note after another. “So...
Tempest Shares ‘So Gone’
There are few things that we can all agree on, but this is true for nearly everyone. This dating sh*t? This dating sh*t is unnecessarily hard. Fortunately, multi-talented artists like Naomi Wild and Tempest are providing a soulful soundtrack for the ups and downs of today’s dating scene. This week, the accomplished duo has reunited for a track called “So Gone” that effortlessly tackles the all too common practice of “ghosting.”
Lee Daniels Launches Record Label
Lee Daniels has launched a global joint venture with Warner Music. Together, Daniels and Warner Records will introduce a music imprint named after the critically-acclaimed producer. The joint venture will reportedly include “soundtracks, as well as artist signings.” Thus far, the duo has unveiled The United States vs. Billie Holiday soundtrack. The 13-track project included music from Raphael Saadiq, Duke Ellington and several others. It debuted at 137th on the Billboard 200 chart and won the “Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media” category at the Grammy Awards.
Yours Truly, Jai Teams Up With Gretchen For ‘Boys Go To Jupiter’
After weeks of teasing her latest release, Yours Truly, Jai has delivered the “Boys Go To Jupiter” with the help of Gretchen. As the title suggests, the latest single from the Tennessee artist takes on the age-old mantra and puts her own spin on it. The visual begins with a younger version of Yours Truly, Jai writing to her friend about all that has happened since she left. Even at a young age, the multi-talented musician is fed up with the boys in her life.
Netflix sued for defamation by real Rachel Williams over Inventing Anna series
Former Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over its series Inventing Anna.The journalist filed a lawsuit on Monday (29 August) claiming that she was falsely depicted in the drama as “unethical,” “greedy,” “snobbish” and “disloyal.”Williams was a friend of the con artist and fraudster Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress – Anna Delvey – to access the upper echelons of the New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.Williams was defrauded out of $62k (£52.9k) and wrote a Vanity Fair article and a book about the experience. The...
Erykah Officer Kidnaps Chris Patrick In The ‘Lead Me On’ Video
Chris Patrick is riding high after releasing his latest project, X-Files. Complete with contributions from Noah, Erykah Officer, Nashir, Dende and Billy Blount, X-Files is a 51-minute exploration into the mental state of a young, Black creative individual as he grapples with love, family trauma, violence and much more. Through it all, the New Jersey native delivers hits like “Up Now” and “Lead Me On” along with introspective tracks like “Insane/Staircases” and “Rooftops” featuring Dende. His willingness to bare his inner thoughts on wax has garnered praise from fans, publications and other artists.
DIXSON Drops ‘Cherry Sorbet’
DIXSON may not be a name that many casual fans are familiar with, but there are few creatives who have made way there way through popular music in recent years as he has. The multi-talented musician has had a hand in hit records from Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, Vic Mensa, Justin Bieber, YEBBA and several others. Most recently, he added an Academy Award nomination for his contributions to Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from the King Richard soundtrack. Not to mention, he had a hand in Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance. Having taken another lap around music’s landscape, DIXSON is prepared to return to his solo work.
Brandy To Star In Psychological Horror Film, ‘The Front Room’
Brandy is set to star in the upcoming horror film from A24, The Front Room. The R&B icon announced her starring role on Thursday in an Instagram post. “It’s official! THE FRONT ROOM from The Eggers’ Brothers @a24 Can’t wait for y’all to see this,” she wrote.
DWY Wants You To ‘Pull Up’
We’ve all been there. In all honesty, those on the East Coast may be there right now. The clock on your iPhone is about to strike midnight. You’re by yourself and you don’t want to feel as alone as you do right now. So, you pick up your phone and text that one person who says that they’ve moved on, but is just as trapped in this thing that’s not a relationship as you are. With his latest single, “Pull Up,” DWY captures this uneasy routine beautifully. The soulful, lasting track pulls at those emotional strings beautifully while showcasing his songwriting ability.
Reggie Becton Sets Release Date For ‘Sway’
Reggie Becton is making his way back into your playlists this month. Weeks after delivering “Call” with Nana, the PG County native has announced the release of his latest single, “Sway.” The California-based artist didn’t offer any additional details regarding what the track may sound like, but he promises that it’s something that the people have “been asking for.”
Jessie Reyez Sets Release Date For ‘Yessie’
Jessie Reyez has announced that her forthcoming project, Yessie, will arrive on September 16, 2022. The Grammy-nominated musician has not revealed the project’s complete tracklist just yet, but she has shared the album’s latest single, “Mutual Friend.” Produced by Rykeyz, the emotive soundscape centers Jessie Reyez’s one-of-a-kind tone as she sings about a heartbreak that has left her cold and independent.
Offset, Quality Control Engage In Legal Battle
Offset may be looking to embark on a solo career, but it appears that he has a few matters in his past that still needed to be sorted out. TMZ has reported that the Grammy-nominated star has sued Quality Control Records. As far back as January 2021, the outlet claims that he negotiated a solo deal and “paid handsomely” for his artist rights, but the label is not honoring the agreement as he begins his solo venture.
