We had sunny to mostly sunny skies and slightly above average temperatures across northern California Saturday. We've also had breezy south winds that have driven a modest bump in our fire danger this afternoon, but winds are expected to diminish this evening. Fire danger is mostly in the moderate range this evening, and will mostly stay in the same range on Sunday. High pressure to the east and west are driving our sunshine and warmth, but low pressure along the coast and to our north are keeping our high temperatures in check and providing our stronger south wind. Valley areas topped out in the mid 90's to lower triple digits this afternoon, while foothill and mountain areas topped out in the 80's to mid 90's. We have sunshine overhead late this afternoon, and will be staying clear this evening.

