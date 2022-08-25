Read full article on original website
Pilot project will cover Central Valley canals with solar panels
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. - A pilot project has been funded to cover some of California's irrigation canals with solar panels. The Turlock Irrigation District's "Project Nexus" is designed to as an "innovative, multi-benefit, water-energy nexus project that can further California's push toward water and climate resiliency. Project Nexus is a...
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - More than a half-million California fast food workers are pinning their hopes on a groundbreaking proposal that would give them increased power and protections. It would include four workers’ delegates alongside four employers’ representatives and two state workplace regulators on a new Fast Food Council that...
Legal battle for transparency continues between Fire Victim Trust and claimant
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - The legal battle for more transparency between wildfire survivors and the Fire Victim Trust continues. Wildfire survivor Will Abrams told Action News Now he filed two Motions for Discovery asking the Trust to provide more information about its administrative functions. More than 70,000 claimants are included in...
Storm Tracker Forecast - Quite Hot Now, With Much Hotter Weather Ahead
Monday began sunny and warm in northern California, but as expected, clouds moved overhead this afternoon and evening. Only a few will have a chance of rain, but everyone has much hotter weather coming soon. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms began popping up this afternoon over the higher terrain of northern California, but most places will just get a few clouds and no wet weather. Overnight the clouds will leave our sky, and we can expect plenty of sunshine and more heat on Tuesday. Overnight lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Daytime highs will range from the mid and upper 80s over the mountains to the 90s and lower 100s over the valley and foothills.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very warm Sunday & getting hotter to start September
We had sunny to mostly sunny skies and slightly above average temperatures across northern California Saturday. We've also had breezy south winds that have driven a modest bump in our fire danger this afternoon, but winds are expected to diminish this evening. Fire danger is mostly in the moderate range this evening, and will mostly stay in the same range on Sunday. High pressure to the east and west are driving our sunshine and warmth, but low pressure along the coast and to our north are keeping our high temperatures in check and providing our stronger south wind. Valley areas topped out in the mid 90's to lower triple digits this afternoon, while foothill and mountain areas topped out in the 80's to mid 90's. We have sunshine overhead late this afternoon, and will be staying clear this evening.
