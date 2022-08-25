Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is the real ‘She-Hulk’ according to Jameela Jamil? (Hint: It’s a body part, and not Jennifer Walters’)
In a stitch-splitting interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actress and comedian Jameela Jamil, who plays Titania on Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, surprised everyone when she revealed the true identity of the green 6-foot-7 superpowered She-Hulk. Lo and behold, it’s not Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). In conversation...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Mr. Fantastic may have been found as ‘She-Hulk’ gets a surprise guest star
Let’s get cracking with a roundup of the biggest Marvel universe news to drop this Monday. Following on from the exciting announcement that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the Fantastic Four reboot, MCU lovers have been experiencing a range of reactions to reports that the studio has now found its Reed Richards. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to have secretly added a special guest star to its cast. Well, it’s not so secret anymore…
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill’s rumored move to the MCU has ignited social media fan casting
The rumor mill has continued to turn with new claims being made that Henry Cavill is discussing a deal to join the MCU. The latest claim comes from film reporter Grace Randolph, who claimed on social media that her sources have told her that the Superman actor is in discussion with Marvel about potential roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel artist throws shade on Tenoch Huerta’s Namor physique in ‘Black Panther 2’
Namor is set to make his long-awaited live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but one Marvel artist has taken issue with actor Tenoch Huerta’s physique in a social media post. Huerta’s Namor is one of the most highly-anticipated parts of the Black Panther sequel, with the character previously...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown
Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans have thoughts after Sydney Sweeney calls reactions to her mom’s 60th birthday bash ‘assumptions’
What could possibly go wrong if a celebrity celebrates their mother’s 60th birthday? In a perfect world, nothing, but seeing that we live in the highly chaotic 21st century, controversies are just around every corner. That is exactly what Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is facing after posting pictures of the “Make 60 Great Again” party she hosted for her mom that attracted some very strong reactions. What has further fueled the ongoing debate is the actress calling the reactions unnecessarily “wild” and nothing more than baseless assumptions.
wegotthiscovered.com
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
wegotthiscovered.com
Director Taylor Swift wins VMA for her work with pop star Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, 1/2 of the VMA moment you remember all too well, is back at the 2022 awards show. This time, she’s here as a singer and director. Her magnum opus, the self-directed short film (not mere music video) for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” is nominated five times. Swift is up for Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Longform Video (a brand new category), Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans sympathize with two Marvel villains in light of latest ‘She-Hulk’
Tim Roth’s emotional scene in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is making Reddit change its stance on the Incredible Hulk villain while also giving distinct Thunderbolts vibes. Watching She-Hulk Ep. 2 definitely made me go back and watch this scene and compare the characters and how...
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie lovers celebrate a controversial 1990s cult classic to mark the director’s birthday
David Fincher has just turned sixty. The director has had a long and successful career in Hollywood and has been garlanded with awards for visually dazzling and rigorously plotted dramas like The Social Network, Gone Girl, Zodiac, and Mank. But there’s one title in his filmography that’s guaranteed to spark debate: seminal 1999 cult classic Fight Club.
wegotthiscovered.com
Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke
Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson by O.J. Simpson. When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony...
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for
For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
wegotthiscovered.com
Eagle-eyed film buffs recall trailer clips that weren’t in the actual movie
Marketing for movies is one of the most expensive aspects of movie-making, so it’s not a surprise that a lot of material used in trailers are cut out and are often used solely to promote. The general belief to calculate how much a movie cost to make, you need...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how the cast of ‘Fantastic Four’ could look with all ‘Gossip Girl’ actors
The MCU is home to millions of devoted fans, and every now and then, rumors come into play. Whether or not there’s any weight to these stories is often discovered later, but the fans can’t help but draw up their conclusions regardless. Penn Badgley is currently in the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ director explains why two iconic characters aren’t in the movie
No matter what summer diehards may have you believe, Spooky Season is right around the corner, and Millennials have even more reason to celebrate the annual return of jack o’lanterns, trick or treating, and things that go bump in the night. After a jaw-dropping absence of nearly thirty years, Winnie, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are back for Hocus Pocus 2. But while the sequel will feature many a familiar face, two of the stars of the original will sadly not appear.
wegotthiscovered.com
Phase four defenders go to battle with critics in the MCU fan civil war
The MCU‘s Phase Four has a steep hill to climb. Avengers: Endgame wrapped up a decade of storytelling and brought the ‘Infinity Saga’ to a barnstorming end. But now that Thanos, the big bad we’d been building up to since Phase One is gone, where do we go next?
Comments / 0