What could possibly go wrong if a celebrity celebrates their mother’s 60th birthday? In a perfect world, nothing, but seeing that we live in the highly chaotic 21st century, controversies are just around every corner. That is exactly what Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is facing after posting pictures of the “Make 60 Great Again” party she hosted for her mom that attracted some very strong reactions. What has further fueled the ongoing debate is the actress calling the reactions unnecessarily “wild” and nothing more than baseless assumptions.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO