Franklin County, KS

2 students injured in school bus crash in Franklin County

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A school bus was involved in a car crash on Thursday morning, leaving two USD 289 students with injuries.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a school bus with an undisclosed number of students on board was in a crash involving a pickup truck at 7:32 a.m. on Aug. 25 at the intersection of Riley Road and Wyoming Road. The Sheriff’s Office, Wellsville Fire Department, USD 289 and Franklin County EMS responded to the scene.

Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West

While no serious injuries were reported, two students were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The bus driver and truck driver were not injured.

Parents were notified by USD 289 of the crash shortly after the incident occurred. Some students were released to their parents at the scene while others were taken to the school via a school bus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

