Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
Group of blind and visually impaired veterans from South Florida to witness Artemis 1 launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Dozens of American heroes who are visually impaired or blind will be at theArtemis 1 launch on Monday to witness NASA launching its most powerful rocket ever into space. The South Florida organization Wisdom 4 The Blind is making this all possible, through a collaboration...
Scattered Downpours and High Humidity for SFL
South Florida will see lots of moisture looming across the area today. There's a good chance of intermittent downpours throughout the day with highs in the low 90s.
Student arrested after 10mm Glock and ammunition found in Keiser University dorm
West Palm Beach police arrested a 22-year-old college student from the Chicago area for possessing a handgun and two magazines in his dorm at Keiser University. West Palm Beach police say they were alerted by Keiser University staff that a student told them about the items at another student's dorm located at 2600 North Military Trail.
