LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re waking up this Monday morning, we’re seeing scattered cloud cover with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few showers/storms have fired up overnight but have weakened in intensity significantly over the past few hours. Today will be muggy as feels like temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s and low 100s. Air temperatures, however, will remain in the mid 90s for most locations. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

LAWTON, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO