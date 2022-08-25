Read full article on original website
kswo.com
City of Lawton offices to close for Labor Day observation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Labor Day Holiday is only a week away, and several City of Lawton offices and facilities will be closed as they observe the holiday Monday. The Lawton Public Library will be closed for Labor Day on Saturday, September 3rd. Residents living in Solid Waste Collection...
kswo.com
Interview: Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit is heading back to Lawton in the coming weeks, giving area professionals a chance to network and gain mentorship. 7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims who gave us more information on the coming event. The Southwest...
kswo.com
The Cinema Foundation promotes Labor Day $3 movie tickets
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tickets sales for movie theaters all over the country drop drastically during labor day weekend, so the “Cinema Foundation,” is promoting a special event to rectify that. This Saturday, all movie tickets will cost $3 at more than 3,000 theaters in the US. You...
kswo.com
Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Upcoming Retiree Appreciation Days Event
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will host their 44th Annual Retiree Appreciation Days event on Thursday, September 15th, and Friday, September 16th. 7News spoke with Fort Sill Retiree Council members Allen Shell, retired lieutenant colonel, and Jenny Clement, retired command sergeant major, about the upcoming event and what participants can expect.
kswo.com
Goodyear off-ramp remains partially closed due to Lee rehabilitation project
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, Lawton City officials announced the continued closure of the off-ramp to Goodyear Boulevard, at Lee Boulevard, will continue to remain closed. The ramp will remain partially closed for asphalt paving as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project of Lee Boulevard from 67th to 97th...
pryorinfopub.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Lawton
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Lawton, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kswo.com
Cache opens new Pickleball court
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A brand new Pickleball court is waiting for players in Cache after the City held a grand opening for it Saturday morning. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, combining aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton. An anonymous donation got...
kswo.com
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured multiple people Saturday night to come forward to help with the investigation. Law enforcement shut down northeast Cache Road and Flowermound for several hours this weekend as they investigated. Around 9:15 p.m....
kswo.com
Cameron Psychology clinic now open
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The goal is to meet a need in the community while also providing high quality training for their students. “It’s kind of a win win the students get a good learning experience and our community members get to get a really unique and high quality mental health service,” said James.
kswo.com
Buffalo Soldiers Fundraise for Baskets
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be a little to start thinking of the holidays... but one Lawton-Fort Sill group is already planning ways to help families who will be in need. Drivers may have seen tents and tables set up off of Lee Boulevard on Saturday for the Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers fundraiser.
kswo.com
LPD is asking for witnesses to come forward on recent car crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold lost her life in the crash, while the other three people involved are still receiving medical treatment. Officials with the Lawton Police Department said Mangold was alone in her vehicle, while three people were in the other car....
kswo.com
A decision has been announced in the Lawton ward 4 council race
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An official decision has been announced on the Lawton City Council Ward 4 Race. You may remember that Barbara Curry was supposed to go into a runoff election before her passing on Wednesday. The Comanche County District Attorney said the decision for Geroge Gill to get...
kswo.com
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed at least one person has died from a fiery crash in east Lawton on Saturday night. Jennie Mangold, 62, has been named as the deceased victim in the crash which sent three others to the hospital. The crash happened a...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Likely this Afternoon | 8/29AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re waking up this Monday morning, we’re seeing scattered cloud cover with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few showers/storms have fired up overnight but have weakened in intensity significantly over the past few hours. Today will be muggy as feels like temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s and low 100s. Air temperatures, however, will remain in the mid 90s for most locations. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s highs got up there! A few triple digit highs like the 101 in Altus, Vernon, Lawton, and Wichita Falls, and upper 90s for everywhere else, I think a cooldown is in order. And a cooldown we shall have. We’re still expecting some isolated pop...
Ft. Sill soldier released after manslaughter bonds lowered
A Ft. Sill soldier from Georgia is free from jail after getting lower bonds approved on his manslaughter charges from a fatal wreck last year.
kswo.com
Friends, family gather to remember Barbara Curry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members celebrated the life of Barbara Curry on Sunday evening. “We’re gonna miss her, but we know that her spirit is going to be with us in everything that we do in this community,” event organizer Beto Divino said. Friends of Curry reflected...
kswo.com
LPO kicks off 61st season with Classic Pops concert
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off their 61st season with the ‘Classic Pops’ concert Saturday evening. The orchestra performed popular tunes, many from movies, at the McMahon Auditorium. This is the first of three concerts LPO has scheduled for this season, but Board of...
Local bondsman lies about wanted girlfriend’s location, Texas Ranger says
The arrest affidavit for a local bail bondsman with several previous arrests alleges he was concealing his girlfriend, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Showers and storms remain a possibility over the next few days
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, a nearly stationary frontal boundary will allow isolated-to-widely scattered showers and storms to be possible. A brief strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out before midnight. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.
