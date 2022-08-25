Our 5 favorite products from cult skincare brand Sol de Janeiro, including its famous Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Mollie Davies/Insider

Sol de Janeiro's skincare line celebrates bodies of all shapes and sizes. While most famous for its celeb-backed Bum Bum Cream , Sol de Janeiro has a large line of other products worth considering.

Over the last few weeks I've been testing out the range of Sol de Janeiro products. I must admit, I was skeptical at first. To me, Bum Bum Cream was just another fad that couldn't possibly meet expectations.

But as I started trying out Bum Bum Cream and Sol de Janeiro's other skincare products, I was pleasantly surprised that most of them were pretty great. However, there were five products that stood out above the rest that I'll be buying time and time again.

Coco Cabana Moisturizing Body Cream-Cleanser

I'm a sucker for names and this product reminded me of the song "Copacabana," so I was immediately hooked. On top of that, the bright packaging added a cheery vibe to my bathroom.

But aesthetics aside, this shower cream-gel hybrid is perfect for creating a small amount of lather that makes me feel thoroughly cleansed, and the creamier side of the product is moisturizing and helps to soften my skin.

It applies like an in-shower moisturizer, and leaves my skin feeling soft that smells great even after I get out of the shower. But for a longer-lasting smell, I apply the Bum Bum Cream to double up on that warm, coconut-caramel scent so iconic to the brand.

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

The blend of Cupuaçu Butter and caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract inside each tub make for the ultimate blend of hydration and firming.

Within a few weeks, I noticed the top of my thighs and bum, where there was a lot of cellulite, looked smoother and felt firmer.

Although it may seem pricey for a body cream, a small amount covers a large part of the body.

This cream has a lot going for it, but one of my favorite things about it is the scent. It lingers all day long, and clings to my skin more than any other body butter or cream that I've tried.

Fair warning: the scent is strong, which intimidated me at first. But after a few uses, I found it comforting and received so many compliments.

To describe this heavenly smell in a sentence it would be thus: The blend of pistachio, vanilla and salted caramel sink into the skin and leave me feeling like I should be sipping on a cocktail complete with an umbrella, pool side.

Brazilian Joia Shampoo

To be honest, I didn't expect too much from this shampoo. My hair is damaged from years of coloring, and it's naturally curly and dry, so I usually buy my hair products from a hair brand.

But I was so pleased with the results from this shampoo: My hair felt so soft after shampooing, that I didn't need conditioner, and that never happens.

My color kept incredibly well, despite being in the sun and spending time in the swimming pool, and I noticed a visible difference in my split ends. Above all else, my hair keeps the signature scent locked in in between each wash.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright Perfume Mist

I was super excited to try the Sol de Janeiro mists after seeing people go crazy for it on social media, saying that they are great dupes for some perfume favorites, including my own - Baccarat Rouge 540.

I typically prefer perfume over mists, but this product has converted me.

Packed with plum, musk, and jasmine, this scent is rich and full of — in a word — happiness. I almost feel like I can smell a black forest after the spray has been on for a few hours, and I only need to top up once a day.

Sol de Janeiro uses 'cheriosa' to describe all their scents, which in Brazil means you smell incredibly delicious and irresistible. I definitely feel like that when wearing this perfume mist.

Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

Hair oil is often a big no-no for me. I've always wished that my hair could look super sleek and shiny, but the only time that really happens is when my hair is greasy.

So the first time I used this hair oil, I was very careful with how much I used: Just a few drops that I warm up between my hand right before I blow dry it.

Packed with fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, the oil is designed to help moisturize, soften and smooth hair strands — and it does that really well.

I notice that my hair stays relatively frizz-free for at least a day or two, and I can use the hot setting on my dryer knowing that my hair has 450˚ heat protection.