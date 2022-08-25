Read full article on original website
Musical Tammy Faye tells gay icon’s life story with score by Elton John
The colourful life story of an American Christian superstar who became a gay icon because of her empathy for people with Aids/HIV is the subject of a new stage musical with a score by Elton John. Rehearsals began this week for the world premiere of Tammy Faye at the Almeida...
The MixtapE! Presents Britney Spears, Elton John, Noah Cyrus and More New Music Musts
Watch: Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Elton John and Britney Spears unite on new dance single ‘Hold Me Closer’
Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single “Hold Me Closer” that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new.Fans have already reacted enthusiastically to the single, with one describing it as a “perfect tranquil late summer bop”.The funky, piano-driven single uses John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” as the skeleton and adds elements from his songs “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” all with Spears voice soaring and fluttering.While John has been releasing new music in the past few years — including the 16-track 2021 album...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Britney Spears New Music 2022: Elton John Highly-Awaited Collab Finally Dropping [Details]
Britney Spears is finally releasing music since the end of her conservatorship, and she's decided to do it with a bang- with Elton John no less. An ecstatic Elton John released the cover art for "Hold Me Closer," the remake of his iconic bop "Tiny Dancer," a song he's decided to remake with the special help of Britney Spears.
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison and Eric Clapton Had an ‘Inability to Communicate Their Feelings Through Normal Conversation’
Pattie Boyd said both of her rock star ex-husbands, George Harrison and Eric Clapton, had an 'inability to communicate their feelings through normal conversation.'
‘The Monkees’: Davy Jones Quietly Sang This Beatles ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Song Twice During the Series Final Episode
Davy Jones paid homage to The Beatles during the final episode of "The Monkees" by singing a tune from "Magical Mystery Tour."
A Look at John Lennon’s Former New York Penthouse and Dakota Apartments
Get the details on John Lennon's Manhattan penthouse and his apartments in the famous Dakota building where Yoko Ono still lives today.
The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’: John Lennon Convinced Paul McCartney to ‘Fix’ a Line From the Song
John Lennon used reverse psychology to get Paul McCartney to change a lyric from The Beatles' "Hey Jude." The song became an international hit.
George Harrison Said No One Knew How to Do Sound at ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’
George Harrison said no one knew how to operate sound at 'The Ed Sullivan Show.' The Beatles performed on the variety show in 1964.
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
With Elton John, Britney Spears releases first new song since 2016
Britney Spears released her first new song in six years on Friday with the debut of "Hold Me Closer", a duet with British music legend Elton John. The multi-award-winning John -- properly Sir Elton John -- is one of Britain's most bankable stars, whose showmanship and musicality have left their mark on the performing arts.
The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’: The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Had a Strong Reaction to the Song
Paul McCartney said The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger had a strong reaction to the structure of The Beatles' "Hey Jude." The song became an international hit.
Stevie Nicks Covered 1 Elvis Presley Song for the Movie ‘Elvis’
Stevie Nicks covered one of Elvis Presley's songs that was originally from a 1960s movie for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis.'
Bob LuPone, 'Sopranos' actor and Broadway veteran, dies at 76
Bob LuPone, a leader of the off-Broadway company MCC Theater and brother to actress Patti LuPone, died Saturday three years after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 76 years old. LuPone’s death was confirmed by the MCC Theater in a statement released on Saturday to the Associated Press....
Elvis Presley’s Stylist Called George Harrison an ‘Ascetic’
Elvis Presley's stylist, Larry Geller, called George Harrison an 'ascetic.' They met during The Beatles and Elvis' first meeting in 1965.
Netflix sued for defamation by real Rachel Williams over Inventing Anna series
Former Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over its series Inventing Anna.The journalist filed a lawsuit on Monday (29 August) claiming that she was falsely depicted in the drama as “unethical,” “greedy,” “snobbish” and “disloyal.”Williams was a friend of the con artist and fraudster Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress – Anna Delvey – to access the upper echelons of the New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.Williams was defrauded out of $62k (£52.9k) and wrote a Vanity Fair article and a book about the experience. The...
