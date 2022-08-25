Read full article on original website
Lightning causes fire in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
27 First News
Canfield Fair forecast: What has changed into Labor Day?
It is fair week for both the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County and the Great Stoneboro Fair in Mercer County. The end of Meteorological Summer is here and the Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching. This is also the time of the year that we start to see some ups and downs with temperatures.
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
WFMJ.com
Power outages reported in Boardman, across Valley
Power outages are being reported across the Valley Monday, Aug. 29. While 2,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power in Mahoning County at 1 p.m. Monday, power is being restored and current outages are down to 662, mostly in Boardman and Austintown townships. Initially, more than 1,500 Ohio Edison customers...
Tree falls on Mahoning County roadway
The Mahoning County Engineer's Office was called when the tree landed on a guard rail.
27 First News
Canfield Fair rides to be inspected
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is around the corner and inspectors are coming to check the rides. The rides have to meet industry standard rules and regulations. The rides must show no signs of corrosion or metal fatigue. Ohio now has Tyler’s Law, which went into effect...
27 First News
Mariann Zillo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a beloved wife and mother, Mariann Zillo, on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mariann was born June 21, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Alfonso and Mary Gualtieri Carducci. A...
27 First News
Martha Lee Alberti, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Lee Alberti, 59, of Boardman, passed away August 28, 2022 after a prolonged illness. Martha was born March 15, 1963, daughter of the late Patrick and Rita (Guerriero) Alberti. Prior to her illness, Martha worked as a STNA at Assumption Village for fifteen years.
27 First News
Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, 72, of Boardman, died Thursday evening, August 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born December 27, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of John and Antionette (Church) Egley and had been a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Lydia C. Sponseller, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lydia C. Sponseller, 98, of Cortland passed away on Monday morning, August 29, 2022 at Windsor house in Champion. Lydia was born on June 2, 1923 in Hoboken, New Jersey, a daughter of Bernard and Lydia (Edsall) Lockowitz. Coming to Warren in the early 1940’s,...
27 First News
Ann Catherine Stoklosa, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Catherine Stoklosa, 100, of Struthers, Ohio, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland. She was born March 15, 1922, in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of Frank and Josephine (Pernsek) Zajec. Ann was a 1941 graduate of Homer City High...
27 First News
Wendell L. Hill, Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendell L. Hill, commonly called “Sam”, passed away August 24, 2022. Sam was born August 30, 1941, to Ernest Frank Hill and Goldie Murl Hill 9nee Leonard) in Jackson of Jackson County, Ohio. Sam graduated Jackson High School in 1959 and enlisted in...
27 First News
Mary Louise Valeriani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Valeriani of Youngstown Ohio passed away at home on August 24, 2022. She was born June 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Piccoli) Valeriani. After losing her mother early in her life, she was reared by her Aunt Lena and Uncle Victor Ranalli, Sr.
27 First News
JoAnn Tolson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Tolson, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She had been in declining health for several months. She was the youngest of five children, born in Lisbon on November 18, 1928 to the late Martha and Carl Dickinson. She lived her entire life in Lisbon.
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
27 First News
Gerturde Ann Dyer, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved wife/mother/grandmother, Gertrude Ann (York) Dyer, passed away Friday, August 26 at the age of 88. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, yet spent her teenage years in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Following graduation from John Piersol McCaskey High School, she attended Cedar Crest College...
27 First News
Audrey Ellen Racz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Ellen Racz, 75, formerly of Carnegie Avenue passed away Thursday evening, August 25, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge. Audrey was born May 8, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Nancy Pavelko Racz and was a lifelong area...
27 First News
Grant Michael Barkley, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dad, as we gathered around your bed and consoled each other since your passing, we’ve never cried harder or laughed louder. We shared photos, videos and stories of our childhood, your life and your accomplishments. The last two months were hard for you and for us but being able to spend every day with you was a blessing. We know you would think this is silly or unnecessary, but our pride in you makes us want to share your story.
27 First News
Pasquale D. Agresta, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Pasquale D. Agresta, 89, who passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 27. Pasquale...
27 First News
Paul Pasquinelli, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Pasquinelli, 64, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home with his devoted wife by his side. He was born November 20, 1957 to the late Mary (DeSalvo) and Geno Pasquinelli, joining his sisters, Rosanne (Mike) Dando and Angela (Terry) Bogan. Paul was...
