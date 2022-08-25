CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dad, as we gathered around your bed and consoled each other since your passing, we’ve never cried harder or laughed louder. We shared photos, videos and stories of our childhood, your life and your accomplishments. The last two months were hard for you and for us but being able to spend every day with you was a blessing. We know you would think this is silly or unnecessary, but our pride in you makes us want to share your story.

