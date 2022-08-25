Read full article on original website
Related
Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick
With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different. In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Lions added...
True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers
For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
Ravens’ mascot carted off field with serious injury after brutal tackle
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
Steelers’ trade stance on Mason Rudolph, revealed
Mason Rudolph faces an uncertain future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Based on preseason performances, it’s expected that Rudolph will enter the year as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback, behind the likes of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Rudolph has also been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. With the Steelers not having a need […] The post Steelers’ trade stance on Mason Rudolph, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins add 2x Super Bowl champ in move to buff up defense
Roster cuts are right around the corner for all 32 teams in the NFL. But for the Miami Dolphins, this fine Sunday in August appears to be the perfect time not to cut anyone, but to make some additions to their roster. The Dolphins opted to shore up their defense...
Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci
As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as the battle for the backup QB […] The post Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders QB Sam Howell’s surprising preseason record put him on the clock to replace Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders quarterback situation needed an upgrade after patching together the most important position in football last season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Garrett Gilbert. This season, Ron Rivera traded for Carson Wentz and drafted North Carolina QB Sam Howell in the fifth round. Carson Wentz...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baker Mayfield gets new Panthers weapon after Laviska Shenault trade with Jaguars
The Carolina Panthers have added a new offensive weapon to the arsenal that will be led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, as they have agreed to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Sources: The #Jaguars are trading WR Laviska Shenault to the #Panthers.A new playmaking weapon. […] The post Baker Mayfield gets new Panthers weapon after Laviska Shenault trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals surprisingly cut veteran linebacker amid youth movement
It’s roster-trimming season in the NFL, so it’s not particularly surprising to see the news that some players won’t be on a franchise’s official depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. That said, the Arizona Cardinals made a pretty surprising move on Monday. Arizona parted ways with veteran linebacker Devon Kennard, as reported by Ian Rapoport […] The post Cardinals surprisingly cut veteran linebacker amid youth movement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel draws bold comparison to a former Heisman Trophy winner
The Oklahoma Sooners have been quite fortunate to roll out some of the more potent quarterbacks in college football in this century. From Jason White to even as recently as last season with the dual-threat Caleb Williams, the Sooners continue to be a quarterback factory in the Big 12. Now, Dillon Gabriel sure will look […] The post Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel draws bold comparison to a former Heisman Trophy winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins in shock after Senior VP Jason Jenkins tragically dies
The Miami Dolphins are in shock after learning of the death of the organization’s Senior Vice President Jason Jenkins at the age of 47. The Dolphins learned of the news during the team’s preseason Week 3 game at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins released a statement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a double whammy on Sunday afternoon after TJ Watt and Diontae Johnson suffered various injuries. However, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted everyone to know that there is no reason to worry over the health issues. Johnson was ruled out first in the contest against the Detroit Lions following a shoulder injury. […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay
Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jameis Winston’s first taste of NFL action in 298 days draws honest take from Dennis Allen
Jameis Winston got back on the field for the first time since. He helped the New Orleans Saints win 27-10, impressing head coach Dennis Allen in the process. Winston played just one drive in the Saints’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers but looked very promising. He completed all four of his passes for 59 yards. He got New Orleans to the Chargers’ one-yard line and Mark Ingram finished the job with a touchdown run.
Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs
Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback […] The post Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Steelers on the roster bubble who impressed in 2022 preseason finale
The 2022 NFL season will be the start of a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be the first time since 2003 that the Steelers won’t have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the roster. Also, the team has a new general manager in Omar Khan, who is replacing Kevin Colbert. The preseason for this […] The post 3 Steelers on the roster bubble who impressed in 2022 preseason finale appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a major injury scare to deal with during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions Sunday when star linebacker TJ Watt left the game prematurely with a knee injury. Watt suffered the injury after taking a low block from Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, which reminded those who were watching the […] The post Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops shocking Percocet revelation to Joe Rogan
Aaron Rodgers is back for the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers after being relatively vague regarding his future for the past few seasons. Rodgers signed a massive three-year, $150.8 million extension with the Packers this offseason, all but ensuring he would spend the final few seasons of his career with the only team […] The post Aaron Rodgers drops shocking Percocet revelation to Joe Rogan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
107K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0