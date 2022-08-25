Read full article on original website
memphismagazine.com
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
The Memphis Post-COVID Community College Blues
In late spring 2019, Linda enrolled in her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC), a public, two-year, open-admissions college in Memphis. The school charges in-state tuition of roughly $4,500 a year, but it is free for students, such as Linda, who are eligible for full Pell Grants. The modern campus has a predominantly African American student body. And Linda, a Black returning student in her mid-50s, looked forward to the fall semester. Full of ideas for starting her own business, she had been working as a home health aide—mainly for Alzheimer’s patients, whom she joked around with and seemed to love—but now the determined student had what she called a “game plan.” “I want to work with kids and help them through problems at home the school system ignores before they get to a point where they fight their teachers and the schools put them out,” Linda told me. “I want to be the one to make a difference.”
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
localmemphis.com
Shelby County suburban governments vote for MLGW to continue TVA partnership
Suburban leadership voted at Collierville town hall on Monday. During the last four years especially, a rigorous debate has focused on MLGW and the TVA.
localmemphis.com
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
localmemphis.com
Voter restoration drive held at Memphis Art House
According to The Sentencing Project, more than one in five African Americans in Tennessee can't vote due to felony convictions. The Art House seeks to change that.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
WBBJ
Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women
JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
localmemphis.com
A 'home for historical stories' | Civil rights icon celebrated at fifth annual 'Ruby Bridges Reading Festival'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The legacy of a civil rights icon was celebrated for the fifth time with a festival dedicated to literature on Saturday. The National Civil Rights Museum hosted it's annual "Ruby Bridges Reading Festival" to a packed crowd ready to hear from a long-time advocate of both literacy and equal rights.
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
WREG
Live At 9: Judge Tim Dwyer Prepares for Retirement from Shelby Co. Drug Treatment Court
This week marks the end of an era within the Shelby County Drug Treatment Court. The man who started the program more than two decades ago will make his exit. Judge Tim Dwyer has spent the last 25 years helping thousands of people get the help they need.
Health Dept. to spray for mosquitos starting Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mosquito control programs will resume starting Monday, August 29, according to the Shelby County Health Department. In an effort to control to mosquito population as well as the spread of the West Nile Virus, the Health Department will be spraying various ZIP codes to help keep the pest population under control. In […]
multihousingnews.com
Fogelman Acquires Memphis Community
The 312-unit property was purchased through a joint venture with DRA Advisors. Fogelman Properties, in a joint venture with DRA Advisors, has acquired the 312-unit Appling Lakes multifamily community, in Memphis, Tenn. The seller was Cohen-Esrey, according to Yardi Matrix data. Fogelman will be managing the property and is planning to renovate its interiors, clubhouse and amenity areas.
'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves. Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect. “I am very disappointed that in this day and time...
West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found
UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
Shelby County housing market trends greatly improving as of late
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's promising signs the Memphis area housing crunch is easing up lately, compared to this spring and early summer. We've been telling you for months about strains in the market that kept homeownership out of reach for many and offered solutions. Now, with more homes available,...
actionnews5.com
A week of closed doors: no update given from Shelby County Clerk’s Office on backlog status
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The office announced they would spend this last week closed to the public in order to address the mounting backlog they’ve faced for the last several months. For many familiar with the frustration, the narrative has been around car tag applications, but as the Greater...
'A very emotional day' | Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day. Memphis Police said the driver Luciano...
