ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

Related
memphismagazine.com

Rebirth of the Wolf

When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Monthly

The Memphis Post-COVID Community College Blues

In late spring 2019, Linda enrolled in her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC), a public, two-year, open-admissions college in Memphis. The school charges in-state tuition of roughly $4,500 a year, but it is free for students, such as Linda, who are eligible for full Pell Grants. The modern campus has a predominantly African American student body. And Linda, a Black returning student in her mid-50s, looked forward to the fall semester. Full of ideas for starting her own business, she had been working as a home health aide—mainly for Alzheimer’s patients, whom she joked around with and seemed to love—but now the determined student had what she called a “game plan.” “I want to work with kids and help them through problems at home the school system ignores before they get to a point where they fight their teachers and the schools put them out,” Linda told me. “I want to be the one to make a difference.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
City
Arlington, TN
State
Tennessee State
Arlington, TN
Education
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
localmemphis.com

New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women

JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
JACKSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Goats#Mathematics#Farmland#K12#Mscs#Agri Stem
Mighty 990

Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board

Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WREG

Health Dept. to spray for mosquitos starting Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mosquito control programs will resume starting Monday, August 29, according to the Shelby County Health Department. In an effort to control to mosquito population as well as the spread of the West Nile Virus, the Health Department will be spraying various ZIP codes to help keep the pest population under control. In […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
multihousingnews.com

Fogelman Acquires Memphis Community

The 312-unit property was purchased through a joint venture with DRA Advisors. Fogelman Properties, in a joint venture with DRA Advisors, has acquired the 312-unit Appling Lakes multifamily community, in Memphis, Tenn. The seller was Cohen-Esrey, according to Yardi Matrix data. Fogelman will be managing the property and is planning to renovate its interiors, clubhouse and amenity areas.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found

UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WATN Local Memphis

'A very emotional day' | Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day. Memphis Police said the driver Luciano...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy