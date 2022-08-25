Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Rochester to Chester Hwy 14 construction starts Sept. 6
(ABC 6 News) – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, construction will begin on Highway 14 from Rochester east to Chester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will resurface a five-mile stretch of Highway 14 from Marion Rd. SE in Rochester to Olmsted County Rd 19 in Chester. The project...
Three-Week Closure Planned for I-90 Overpass Near Rochester
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester area Interstate 90 overpass is set to close for three weeks starting Monday. Earlier this week MnDOT announced crews will begin repair work on the Hwy. 42/Olmsted County Rd. 7 overpass south of Eyota. The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will remain open, however traffic will not be allowed across the bridge during the work.
KAAL-TV
Saturday Storms Recap
Flooding was worse farther southeast, and severe weather was more significant up by the Twin Cities, but we didn’t completely miss out. Despite the only severe thunderstorm warning taking place in Dodge County, it was in Oronoco in northern Olmsted County that saw damage to trees and powerlines. Rainfall...
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Sheriff responds to 2 separate utility pole crashes Monday morning
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate crashes involving utility poles Monday morning. The first crash happened at 7:07 a.m. when a Toyota Rav4, southbound on Indian Lake Rd near Doc Jones Rd left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Stephen Kanyusik, 75, of rural Mankato. Kanyusik was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was not injured, even though airbags were deployed in the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Austin Saturday morning
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 90 in Austin Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1928 Ford 2-door being driven by 47-year old Christopher Lee Iverson of Austin was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 9:23 a.m. Saturday morning when the vehicle went off the roadway and into the ditch at milepost 179.
KAAL-TV
New MnDOT traffic cameras activated on Highway 14 west of Rochester to Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Four new traffic cameras have been installed on Highway 14 west of Rochester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The cameras are located between Rochester and Byron at 7th Street, Olmsted County Roads 44 and 3, and at 10th Avenue. There are more than...
KAAL-TV
One sent to hospital after Elton Hills crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car crash at the intersection of Elton Hills Drive NW and Broadway Avenue NW. Rochester first responders blocked traffic for about 30 minutes, beginning at about 2:50 p.m., following the two-car crash. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Mason City participating in Deer Management Zone hunt for upcoming deer season
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City is again participating in the Deer Management Zone (DMZ) hunt with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the 2022 deer season. The DMZ is an effort to help control the urban deer population and mitigate the impact of deer inside of the city limits, specifically as it relates to property damage and vehicle crashes.
Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled
If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
KEYC
Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Planning Commission recently met to review a request to rezone a portion of parcel of land. The City staff has recommended that the group come back to the planning commission and reapply for the B-1. A 93-parcel north of George Lake and West of...
Faribault County Register
Concerns at the Blue Earth Fire Hall
Mayor Rick Scholtes called for a special meeting of the Blue Earth City Council on Monday, Aug. 22, to review resignations submitted by three Blue Earth Fire Department officials. Last week, assistant fire chief Ashley Bleess, captain James Wirkus and lieutenant Nicholas Bleess submitted letters stating their intent to resign...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
63 Drivers Stopped, One Arrested in Rochester-Area Speed Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of a high-intensity traffic enforcement effort in Rochester resulted in dozens of traffic stops and one arrest. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christenson says troopers conducted a HEAT patrol in southeast Minnesota on Tuesday. 59 of 63 motorists troopers interacted with were stopped for speeding. There was also a warrant arrest.
Possibility for Severe Storms Prompt Flood Watch for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The possibility of 3-4 inches of rain for some areas has prompted the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Flood Watch begins at 10 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at...
KAAL-TV
Man Charged for Staying at Hotel for 90 Days without Paying
(ABC 6 News) – A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court after being accused of squatting at Staybridge Suites in southwest Rochester for nearly three months without paying. According to a criminal complaint, 55-year-old Steven Travis Paige is charged with felony theft by swindle and for giving...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
KAAL-TV
New Mexican ice cream store brings a new flavor to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – We are still enjoying those warm summer days and what better way is there to enjoy them than with a cold treat?. La Michoacana Purépecha started a few years ago in the Twin Cities by Rochester owner Maria Lopez’s brother. The store brings authentic Mexican flavor in the form of ice cream, popsicles, and other traditional snacks.
Comments / 1