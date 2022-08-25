Read full article on original website
redoakexpress.com
Iowa crops and weather for Aug. 29
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented today on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. “Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms continued to bring beneficial rains to locations that have missed out on...
redoakexpress.com
Horner named Iowan of the Week
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne recently spoke on the house floor and named Red Oak’s Jenny Horner as “Iowan of the Week” for the week of Aug. 22-26. Anxe said Horner had gone above and beyond connecting the Southwest Iowa Latino community with local resources, and her advocacy in rural communities deserved recognition.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Kevin Kinney’s Barbecue Bash
Campaign volunteer Dominic Patathie guides parking during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
KIMT
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
KCCI.com
2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
redoakexpress.com
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Confirms First Case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship today announced the first confirmed case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) within the state of Iowa. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly contagious and deadly to rabbits.
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
bellevueheraldleader.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
redoakexpress.com
Doggy dip event at Red Oak pool Aug. 28
The Red Oak Park and Tree Board held its regular monthly meeting Aug. 11. On the agenda was approval of a request to hold a doggie dip event at the Red Oak Pool from 5 to 7 p.m on Aug. 28. Sara Orme has been spearheading the event, suggested waiving the fee to use the pool. Park Board Chairman Bill Drey was in agreement to waive the fee.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Libertarians opt out of federal, most statewide races: What it means
Iowa's filing period for the 2022 general election closed on August 27 with no third-party candidate qualified for the ballot in any federal race, or any statewide race other than for governor and lieutenant governor. The landscape could hardly be more different from four years ago, when the Libertarian Party...
bleedingheartland.com
Exclusive: Ethics board cleared use of state building for SOTU response
The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board gave advance approval of Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to deliver a nationally-televised speech on behalf of Republicans from state government property. Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from the terrace of the State Historical Building...
kiwaradio.com
West Iowa numbers lower, but better than some expected
IARN — The Pro Farmer Crop Tour is wrapping up today in Southern Minnesota and Central & Eastern Iowa. Yesterday the Western leg of the tour went through the Western third of Iowa in crop districts one, four, and seven. Many marketers were holding their breath on this part of the trip, because Iowa is a top corn producer and has been the only one of the three “I States” that has been having drought. The west has been taking the brunt of the adverse conditions, and many were expecting the tour to be pulling bad numbers.
KCCI.com
Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
KCRG.com
Iowa educators’ discuss the teacher shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions. KCCI talked to one teacher who left the profession and one who stayed to get their perspective on Iowa’s teacher shortage.
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
KEYC
Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame to celebrates new inductees
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Rock n Roll Music Association will be inducting a new batch of Iowa music legends into the state Rock n Roll Hall of Fame later this week. Festivities kick off on Thursday in Arnolds Park with a Rock the Roof concert. The Labor...
