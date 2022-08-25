ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10K naloxone requests filled by PA mail-in program

By Julia Priest
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTRY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf administration announce Thursday a recent milestone in filling 10,000 requests for naloxone through a mail-based program .

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP,) the Department of Health (DOH,) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced that they have officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania’s mail-based naloxone program.

“Naloxone is a life-saving, overdose reversal medication and access to it is absolutely critical,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “Across the commonwealth, local and state partners in the drug and alcohol field are working each day to keep fellow Pennsylvanians alive and decrease the chances of folks suffering a fatal overdose and the Wolf administration is grateful for our partners in this effort who help to make naloxone more readily available every day.”

In partnership with the Wolf administration, Prevention Point Pittsburg, and NEXT Distro for Pennsylvania, the program allows residents to request and receive naloxone for free in the mail.

To qualify for the program, applicants must provide their mailing information, create an account on Train PA and watch a short training video, and answer confidential questions.

The program began in 2020, and since then, almost 36,000 doses of naloxone have been given to residents across all the counties in the Commonwealth.

According to data collected by Prevention Point Pittsburg and NEXT Distro, the program has allowed for greater access to the lifesaving drug for those who need it.

The data from Prevention Point Pittsburg and NEXT Distro also indicates that 75 percent of recipients of naloxone by mail said that it was the first time that they had received the medicine.

“PCCD is proud of our work with state and local partners to help stem the tide of the overdose crisis,” said PCCD`s Executive Director Michael Pennington. “These efforts to coordinate distribution of naloxone statewide are helping make second chances possible for more Pennsylvanians.”

“First responders and the general public now have access to multiple forms of life-saving naloxone,” said Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “Regardless of what form it is delivered by, naloxone saves lives. We continue to thank the heroes who have administered this life-saving tool to other Pennsylvanians to date.”

To learn more about the Wolf administration’s efforts, go to pa.gov/opiods .

