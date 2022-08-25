ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School

Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cornwall, NY
101.5 WPDH

Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo

In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
NEWBURGH, NY
talkofthesound.com

Mamaroneck School Officials Announce Settlement in Racial Discrimination Case

MAMARONECK, NY (August 28, 2022) — Superintendent Robert Shaps and Mamaroneck Board of Education President Ariana Cohen sent a letter to the school community on Friday, August 26 to say a resolution had been reached by both parties in a lawsuit filed in 2020 and the District was close to resolving a related complaint filed with the Civil Rights Bureau of the NYS Office of the Attorney General.
MAMARONECK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Racial Injustice#Artsculture#Racial Issues#Cornwall Middle School
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
fox5ny.com

3 family members drown in NY lake

NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
larchmontloop.com

Mamaroneck Man Pleads Guilty to Ongoing Racial Acts

The Mamaroneck man arrested and charged in a years long racial dispute pled guilty Monday and pledged to stay out of the small cul-de-sac where he lashed out at Hispanic neighbors and their spouses with repeated racial slurs and acts of intimidation. 55 year old Michael Dunaway stood before a...
MAMARONECK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy