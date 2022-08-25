Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Related
Yonkers families to receive vouchers to help with back to school shopping
Families in Westchester's largest city will be receiving some much needed help with their back to school shopping.
New Teacher Week kicks off today in Brooklyn ahead of new school year
Hundreds of teachers from across the city are in Brooklyn today kicking off New Teacher Week learning new tools to help them start the school year off right.
Syosset Hospital nurses protest for better contracts
More than 150 Northwell Health nurses and allies showed up at Syosset Hospital Monday to demand change from their Northwell management team.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School
Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo
In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
Beloved Bridgeport man with kidney disease dies from respiratory infection
A Bridgeport man who spent more than a decade dealing with a kidney disease died Sunday night.
talkofthesound.com
Mamaroneck School Officials Announce Settlement in Racial Discrimination Case
MAMARONECK, NY (August 28, 2022) — Superintendent Robert Shaps and Mamaroneck Board of Education President Ariana Cohen sent a letter to the school community on Friday, August 26 to say a resolution had been reached by both parties in a lawsuit filed in 2020 and the District was close to resolving a related complaint filed with the Civil Rights Bureau of the NYS Office of the Attorney General.
msn.com
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
End-Of-Care Patient's Husband Charged With Putting Pillow Over Her Face At HUMC
A Fair Lawn man visiting his wife at Hackensack University Medical Center was jailed after authorities charged him with putting a pillow over her face. City police arrested Pietro Atria, 73, at the hospital around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Hackensack Police Detective Capt. Michael Antista said. Relatives apparently sounded...
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
Alert Center: 2 teenagers struck by van in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition
Police say two teenagers were struck by a van on Sunday in Brooklyn. One of those teenagers is currently in critical condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
3 family members drown in NY lake
NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
Police: Boy’s arm severed, found on tracks of Queens subway station
Police are reviewing surveillance video to find out exactly what happened, but they say they found the boy with his arm amputated on the tracks.
thepressgroup.net
Interim principal at Westwood Regional Middle School; no theater class at WRMS this year
WESTWOOD REGIONAL DISTRICT—Shelley LaForgia, principal at Westwood Regional Middle School, is passing that baton to an interim principal as she moves to a new role: director of personnel for the Westwood Regional School District, which serves families in Westwood and the Township of Washington. At the Aug. 25 district...
22-Year-Old Drowns While Rafting In Delaware River In Barryville
A 22-year-old man from the region drowned while rafting over the weekend. The incident took. place Sullivan County around 3:10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the town of Barryville. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers responded to Indian Head Campgrounds in the town of Barryville for a report of a...
larchmontloop.com
Mamaroneck Man Pleads Guilty to Ongoing Racial Acts
The Mamaroneck man arrested and charged in a years long racial dispute pled guilty Monday and pledged to stay out of the small cul-de-sac where he lashed out at Hispanic neighbors and their spouses with repeated racial slurs and acts of intimidation. 55 year old Michael Dunaway stood before a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Legacy of fallen Poughkeepsie firefighter carries on with golf tournament
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dozens of golfers took to the McCann Golf Course in Poughkeepsie on Monday for an annual golf tournament honoring fallen Poughkeepsie firefighter Tim “Timbo” Gunther. The late Gunther, an avid golfer, was killed in the line of duty in May of 2015 after fighting a fire.
NYPD presents donation to family of slain cab driver
Support for the family of a Bronx cab driver who was fatally attacked in Queens continues to come from the community, and now a part of the NYPD.
Comments / 1