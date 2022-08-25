ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courts: Montpelier woman gets nearly two years in jail for embezzling $86K

By Jeff Wiehe
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 50-year-old Montpelier woman received a 21-month federal prison sentence on her plea of guilty to wire fraud Thursday, according to the United States Attorneys Office.

Katina Miller was the trustee of Bearcreek Township, located in Jay County, between January 2015 and December 2018 when she embezzled more than $86,755 of public money, according to a media release from federal prosecutors.

Miller would make cash withdrawals from Bearcreek’s accounts for personal purchases and transactions, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A Brady handed down Miller’s sentence and ordered her to pay back the full amount in restitution. After her 21 months in prison, Miller will serve two years of supervised release.

