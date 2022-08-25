ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
City
Alice, TX
KEAN 105

When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?

Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

LOOK: Stunning Views of Abilene From Hotel Wooten

Did you know Abilene could look so awesome? It's all about perspective. Yes, Abilene is flat, and crazy cool views can be limited, but if you pick the right spot, you can capture the beauty of what is Abilene, Texas. I want to personally thank Kayla for providing us with...
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Says Goodbye to Pizza America & Hello to Domino’s

You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Cluedapp
BigCountryHomepage

City of Sweetwater puts positive spin on recent drought, begins Abatement Project to demolish dilapidated buildings

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While a lack of rainfall this year has caused some major issues to parts of the Big Country, the City of Sweetwater said it’s making a positive spin on the drought. Because of the dryness, the City can begin its Abatement Project, which removes substandard structures and maintains its property. Where […]
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa

SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
koxe.com

Lions Drop Home Opener to Abilene Wylie

The Abilene Wylie Bulldogs left Gordon Wood Stadium with a 30-24 opening week football win against the Brownwood Lions. The Lions had a chance to emerge victorious in spite of the ball not bouncing in their favor at times. On KOXE Radio after the game, Coach Burnett had these comments.
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country

ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
ROBY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People

Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police ask for help finding missing woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTXS) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. According to police, Dominique Davis,29, was last seen Saturday in the vicinity of Amy Lynn Avenue and Old Anson Road. Davis is described as a black female, 5'7", 206 lbs., with black hair...
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy