Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
Register Citizen
New Haven-area Black business owners reflect on entrepreneurship, see bright future
NEW HAVEN — When Sheena Postell noticed that everything turned virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she took advantage of the opportunity by starting a social media company at the beginning of this year. Even though Postell was hesitant to quit her full-time job to pursue entrepreneurship, she said...
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
Register Citizen
In Photos: Stamford residents race in cardboard kayaks at HarborFest
STAMFORD — Teams competed in the Aquarion Cardboard Kayak Race, part of SoundWaters 6th annual HarborFest at Harbor Point waterfront in Stamford on Saturday. HarborFest also featured harbor history tours, boat rides, educational stations for kids, food and more.
Register Citizen
Stamford floats possibility of realizing its longstanding dream of ferry service to New York City
STAMFORD — The tide has turned once more on one of Stamford’s most longstanding dreams: A ferry to Manhattan. Mayor Caroline Simmons’ administration is “exploring the opportunity of providing a passenger ferry,” according to a survey circulated by Government Center officials on the topic. Mayoral...
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Register Citizen
New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history
NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
Register Citizen
Couple that reinvented their restaurant due to COVID opens third Salt 2.0 location in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — With sister locations in Torrington and Litchfield, Salt 2.0 is officially open at 802 Federal Road in Brookfield, offering its expansive menu built around customizeable burritos, bowls and wraps — all with an emphasis on providing more healthy options. “Gluten free, vegan, keto, you name it,...
Register Citizen
‘They’re all Hall of Famers’: East Haven bocce elites square off in town championship
It was the best of the best at this summer’s East Haven recreation league bocce league championship at the town beach. And that’s saying something. Among the competitors: Giuseppe “Joe” DeLucia, 73, who was, as East Haven Recreation Director Liz Franco-Spano put it, “on fire.”
Register Citizen
Wethersfield man sentenced to four years in prison for fentanyl trafficking in Hartford area
HARTFORD — A Wethersfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for fentanyl trafficking, according to the Department of Justice. Fabio Vargas-Gonzalez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., 47, was sentenced by U.S....
Register Citizen
The Dish: Price dropped on former Greenwich home of the Trumps; The Tobacconist holds a summer soirée
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Tobacconist of Greenwich celebrated its 15th annual cigar dinner at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. About 300 people attended the summer soirée featuring fine cigars and good food and drink. Owner Michael Cafagno has carried on the traditions of the popular landmark’s late owner/founder Jim Lacera with the annual dinner, as well as Lacera’s traditional Friday Night Club, where 20 cigar lovers gather together to smoke, eat and drink.
fox5ny.com
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly
POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
Register Citizen
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?
There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
