Lewiston, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Police searching for missing man in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine — Police and community members are searching for a missing man last seen in Freeport. Seth Vosmus, 34, of New Glouchester was reported missing by his family to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Vosmus was last seen on Saturday or Sunday near Porter's Landing in Freeport, where...
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gorham police welcome Storm, their newest K9 addition

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is welcoming its newest member of the department's rebooted K9 Team: K9 Storm, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to a news release issued by the department's Chief of Police Christopher Sanborn on Monday, K9 Storm and Officer Aaron Erickson, the pup's handler, will be working towards getting Storm certified in "suspect apprehension, tracking, and drug detection."
GORHAM, ME
foxbangor.com

Child death investigation in Auburn

AUBURN — Tragedy at a home Saturday afternoon when a child was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool. Police and fire departments were called to a home at 56 Dillingham hill road for a report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool.
AUBURN, ME
Lewiston, ME
Maine State
Lewiston, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
NECN

2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say

A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
AUBURN, ME
B98.5

Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning

According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Maine arson suspect asked neighbor if kids were home, investigators say

NORWAY, Maine — Investigators said a woman poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire, causing a serious fire in Norway over the weekend. Katrina O’Connor, 29, is charged with arson. She was scheduled to face a judge Monday afternoon, but that was continued as the defense asked for a psychological evaluation. Investigators said she set a fire inside the five-unit apartment building she lived in on Deering Street in Norway Saturday afternoon.
NORWAY, ME
coast931.com

Woman charged with setting fire to her apartment in Norway, Maine

A woman is charged with setting fire to her apartment building in Oxford County on Saturday. She lived in a 5-unit building on Deering St. in Norway. On Sunday, Shannon Moss from the Maine Dept. of Public Safety announced the arrest of 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor. O’Connor is charged with...
NORWAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two seriously injured in car vs. motorcycle crash in Alfred

ALFRED, Maine — Two people were seriously injured after a car vs. motorcycle crash that took place on Sunday evening in Alfred. Police responded to the crash at 7 p.m. on Route 202 near the intersection of Gore Road, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
ALFRED, ME
WPFO

Body found in Androscoggin River identified

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has identified the body found in the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police say the body was identified as 39-year-old Isar Coleman of Lewiston. An autopsy has been done, but investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to fatal Turner crash

TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning. UPDATE: The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released the names of the individuals involved in the crash Saturday. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Doughty, 38, of Poland, Maine, fell asleep while driving and crossed the center line on Auburn Road.
TURNER, ME
wgan.com

Collision between motorcycle and car in Alfred leaves two people hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized after their motorcycle collided with a car in Alfred on Sunday evening. Maine State Police say the crash happened on Route 202 near Gore Road around 7 p.m. The operator of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Carl Peaslee and his passenger, 52-year-old Deborah Turner, both from Farmington, New...
ALFRED, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman charged with arson at Norway apartment building where she lived

NORWAY, Maine — A woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire Saturday at the Norway apartment building where she reportedly lived. The Norway Fire Department said crews responded to a five-alarm building fire on Deering Street at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. More than a dozen other agencies helped out and got the fire under control at 5:40 pm. Crews left the scene around 10:30 p.m.
NORWAY, ME
foxbangor.com

Fairfield gun shop helps motorist in need

FAIRFIELD– A Fairfield motorist ran into a string of bad luck recently when she encountered not one but two flat tires on her way to work. Fortunately, she broke down in the right place at the right time where there were more than a few helping hands. “It’s the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WMTW

Toddler dies from apparent drowning in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — A 2-year-old child is dead following an apparent drowning. According to the Auburn Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Dillingham Hill Saturday afternoon. The child was found unresponsive in a family’s swimming pool, according to a release from the agency. Responders...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said...
TURNER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire

MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
MADISON, NH
