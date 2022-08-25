Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing man in Freeport
FREEPORT, Maine — Police and community members are searching for a missing man last seen in Freeport. Seth Vosmus, 34, of New Glouchester was reported missing by his family to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Vosmus was last seen on Saturday or Sunday near Porter's Landing in Freeport, where...
WMTW
Report concludes ride operator error in Maine amusement park injury
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A report by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office finds that the operator of a ride at Palace Playland did not ensure that all passengers were properly secured before starting the ride the day a child was injured. A 10-year-old boy was hurt...
Gorham police welcome Storm, their newest K9 addition
GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is welcoming its newest member of the department's rebooted K9 Team: K9 Storm, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to a news release issued by the department's Chief of Police Christopher Sanborn on Monday, K9 Storm and Officer Aaron Erickson, the pup's handler, will be working towards getting Storm certified in "suspect apprehension, tracking, and drug detection."
foxbangor.com
Child death investigation in Auburn
AUBURN — Tragedy at a home Saturday afternoon when a child was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool. Police and fire departments were called to a home at 56 Dillingham hill road for a report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool.
NECN
2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say
A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning
According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
Cumberland advising people to avoid water in parks after reported dog deaths
CUMBERLAND, Maine — Officials in the Town of Cumberland are warning people to stay away from water at the town's parks because of the possible presence of a toxic algae. It comes after a Facebook post over the weekend reported the deaths of two dogs tied to suspected blue-green algae exposure at the Twin Brooks Recreation Area.
WMTW
Maine arson suspect asked neighbor if kids were home, investigators say
NORWAY, Maine — Investigators said a woman poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire, causing a serious fire in Norway over the weekend. Katrina O’Connor, 29, is charged with arson. She was scheduled to face a judge Monday afternoon, but that was continued as the defense asked for a psychological evaluation. Investigators said she set a fire inside the five-unit apartment building she lived in on Deering Street in Norway Saturday afternoon.
39-Year-Old Man Dies, Pulled From River in Lewiston, Name Released
Last weekend, it was reported that officials were called to the area of Great Falls in Lewiston to investigate reports of an apparent body floating in the water in the Androscoggin river. After arriving, crews were able to remove the body from the water and transport the victim to the...
coast931.com
Woman charged with setting fire to her apartment in Norway, Maine
A woman is charged with setting fire to her apartment building in Oxford County on Saturday. She lived in a 5-unit building on Deering St. in Norway. On Sunday, Shannon Moss from the Maine Dept. of Public Safety announced the arrest of 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor. O’Connor is charged with...
Two seriously injured in car vs. motorcycle crash in Alfred
ALFRED, Maine — Two people were seriously injured after a car vs. motorcycle crash that took place on Sunday evening in Alfred. Police responded to the crash at 7 p.m. on Route 202 near the intersection of Gore Road, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
WPFO
Body found in Androscoggin River identified
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has identified the body found in the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police say the body was identified as 39-year-old Isar Coleman of Lewiston. An autopsy has been done, but investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.
Police respond to fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning. UPDATE: The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released the names of the individuals involved in the crash Saturday. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Doughty, 38, of Poland, Maine, fell asleep while driving and crossed the center line on Auburn Road.
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
wgan.com
Collision between motorcycle and car in Alfred leaves two people hospitalized
Two people were hospitalized after their motorcycle collided with a car in Alfred on Sunday evening. Maine State Police say the crash happened on Route 202 near Gore Road around 7 p.m. The operator of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Carl Peaslee and his passenger, 52-year-old Deborah Turner, both from Farmington, New...
Woman charged with arson at Norway apartment building where she lived
NORWAY, Maine — A woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire Saturday at the Norway apartment building where she reportedly lived. The Norway Fire Department said crews responded to a five-alarm building fire on Deering Street at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. More than a dozen other agencies helped out and got the fire under control at 5:40 pm. Crews left the scene around 10:30 p.m.
foxbangor.com
Fairfield gun shop helps motorist in need
FAIRFIELD– A Fairfield motorist ran into a string of bad luck recently when she encountered not one but two flat tires on her way to work. Fortunately, she broke down in the right place at the right time where there were more than a few helping hands. “It’s the...
WMTW
Toddler dies from apparent drowning in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — A 2-year-old child is dead following an apparent drowning. According to the Auburn Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Dillingham Hill Saturday afternoon. The child was found unresponsive in a family’s swimming pool, according to a release from the agency. Responders...
wabi.tv
Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said...
Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire
MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
