Millcreek Township, PA

Millcreek welcomes back teachers & staff with celebration

By Fontaine Glenn
 4 days ago

The Millcreek Township School District welcomed back teachers and staff with an opening day celebration ahead of the first day of school.

Teachers and staff from the entire school district filled the stands at Gus Anderson Field Thursday morning. They were greeted with a continental breakfast and performances from the marching band and the state champion cheerleading squad.

After two years of navigating through the pandemic, Millcreek’s superintendent said he is proud to celebrate his teachers and staff ahead of the new school year.

“Our theme of going from good to great is because we recognize that as a school district, there’s some amazing things happening academically, culturally, athletically, but we also recognize that we can still grow into our greatness and we’re committed to doing that this year as a collective and as a school district,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent, Millcreek Township School District.

Millcreek’s first day of school is next Tuesday, Aug. 30.

