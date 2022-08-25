ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
Benzinga

Tracking U.S. Cannabis Capital Raises by Region & Industry Sector

The Viridian Capital Sector and Regional Trackers provide actionable intelligence on where capital is being raised (by country, state & region) and which of the twelve subsectors of cannabis/psychedelics is raising it. The chart arranges all U.S. States into the Midwest, South, Northeast, and West regions in order of total...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

DMT Producer PsyBio And Shrooms Grower Red Light Holland Share Their Most Recent Financial Results

PsyBio Therapeutics PSYB PSYBF, a biotech developing medicines based on naturally-occurring psychedelic substances, and mushroom producer Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF announced the release of financial results and operational highlights. The First Six Months Of 2022 For PsyBio Therapeutics. PsyBio published results for the three and six month period ended...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MakerDAO Co-founder Recommends DAI-USD Depegging: 'No Option But To Prepare To Free Float Dai'

Rune Christensen says physical crackdowns on crypto can happen without notice. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen has reached out to the community in light of recent conversations of decoupling its native token from USD Coin USDC/USD amid the sanctioning of Tornado Cash to explain why free-floating Dai DAI/USD may be the only option for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Azure Power Global Limited Stock Alert - Azure Power Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power Global" or the "Company") AZRE to determine whether the Company violated securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. INVESTORS OF AZURE...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Google AI Software Helps French Officials Find Tax Evaders...By Discovering Undeclared Swimming Pools

French tax officials have discovered more than 20,000 undeclared private swimming pools using artificial intelligence (AI), netting $9.9 million in revenue. What Happened: The French tax office on Monday said it had uncovered 20,356 pools with the help of a system developed by Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google and Capgemini CAPMF — that identified pools on aerial images and cross-checks them with french land registry databases, the Guardian reported.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Pakistan floods - live: Disaster ‘to cost $10bn’ as one third of country under water

Pakistan’s deadly floods may have cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn as around one third of the country is feared to be underwater.The early estimates of the cost of the deluge came from the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday, who said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10bn,” Mr Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.The minister said it might take...
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Set To Get FDA Nod For Omicron Booster Shots As Early As Wednesday: Report

Booster shots for Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus could officially be made available in the U.S. just after Labor Day, Politico reported on Monday. What Happened: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely authorize the booster shots of Pfizer, Inc. PFE/BioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna, Inc. MRNA as early as Wednesday, the report said, citing people with the knowledge of the matter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
