Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium
Massmart Holdings Ltd MMRTY bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc WMT. Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Since acquiring...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Tracking U.S. Cannabis Capital Raises by Region & Industry Sector
The Viridian Capital Sector and Regional Trackers provide actionable intelligence on where capital is being raised (by country, state & region) and which of the twelve subsectors of cannabis/psychedelics is raising it. The chart arranges all U.S. States into the Midwest, South, Northeast, and West regions in order of total...
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Round Up The Usual Suspects! Casablanca Police Foil International Cannabis Trafficking Operation
The police in Casablanca aborted an international drug trafficking attempt at the weekend, according to a statement released Monday by Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN). The suspect was using a car with false plates in his attempt to traffic three tons of cannabis. The operation is part...
DMT Producer PsyBio And Shrooms Grower Red Light Holland Share Their Most Recent Financial Results
PsyBio Therapeutics PSYB PSYBF, a biotech developing medicines based on naturally-occurring psychedelic substances, and mushroom producer Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF announced the release of financial results and operational highlights. The First Six Months Of 2022 For PsyBio Therapeutics. PsyBio published results for the three and six month period ended...
Weed Behind The Wheel: CBD-Rich Cannabis Has 'No Significant Impact' On Driving, Says Forensic Study
A new study found “no significant impact” on driving ability after smoking CBD-rich marijuana and no effects on vital signs, even though all study participants had exceeded the legal limit for THC in their blood, first reported Marijuana Moment. In Switzerland, 33 participants were each given a joint...
MakerDAO Co-founder Recommends DAI-USD Depegging: 'No Option But To Prepare To Free Float Dai'
Rune Christensen says physical crackdowns on crypto can happen without notice. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen has reached out to the community in light of recent conversations of decoupling its native token from USD Coin USDC/USD amid the sanctioning of Tornado Cash to explain why free-floating Dai DAI/USD may be the only option for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Azure Power Global Limited Stock Alert - Azure Power Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power Global" or the "Company") AZRE to determine whether the Company violated securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. INVESTORS OF AZURE...
Google AI Software Helps French Officials Find Tax Evaders...By Discovering Undeclared Swimming Pools
French tax officials have discovered more than 20,000 undeclared private swimming pools using artificial intelligence (AI), netting $9.9 million in revenue. What Happened: The French tax office on Monday said it had uncovered 20,356 pools with the help of a system developed by Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google and Capgemini CAPMF — that identified pools on aerial images and cross-checks them with french land registry databases, the Guardian reported.
Benzinga
Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese Automaker's H1 Profit More Than Triples Despite Inflation Pressures
China's BYD Co Ltd BYDDF reported first-half gross profit that more than tripled to nearly 3.6 billion yuan ($521 million), driven by rapid growth in sales volume that helped it partially offset inflationary pressure from raw materials. Revenue: Revenue in the same period rose 65.71% to 150.6 billion yuan, led...
Pakistan floods - live: Disaster ‘to cost $10bn’ as one third of country under water
Pakistan’s deadly floods may have cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn as around one third of the country is feared to be underwater.The early estimates of the cost of the deluge came from the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday, who said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10bn,” Mr Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.The minister said it might take...
Benzinga
Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Set To Get FDA Nod For Omicron Booster Shots As Early As Wednesday: Report
Booster shots for Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus could officially be made available in the U.S. just after Labor Day, Politico reported on Monday. What Happened: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely authorize the booster shots of Pfizer, Inc. PFE/BioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna, Inc. MRNA as early as Wednesday, the report said, citing people with the knowledge of the matter.
Alibaba, XPeng Slip As Hang Seng Breaches Key Support Level: American Firms' China Optimism Hits Record Low
The Hang Seng Index opened 1.5% lower on Tuesday, as investors factored in the possibility of an aggressive rate hike in the U.S. when the Federal Open Market Committee meets in September. Market participants also weighed the results of a survey that showed American firms’ optimism about China hit a record low.
‘Utterly damning’ review finds offsets scheme fails to protect NSW environment
A New South Wales government environmental offsets scheme is failing to protect some of the state’s most endangered species and ecosystems and is riddled with integrity and transparency concerns, according to a review by the state’s auditor general. The report, described as “utterly damning” by conservationists, prompted opposition...
This Small Cap Cancer Stock Gets An Upgrade And Price Target Bump On 'Clinical Programs Progress'
HC Wainwright updated its model on Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA, reflecting the recent Q2 earnings with no revenues and a net loss of $1.69 per share for 2022. The analyst upgraded the rating to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $8. At the end of 2Q22, the company...
Needham Remains Bullish On Ciena Ahead Of Its Quarterly Results As Supply Appears To Be Improving
Ciena Corp CIEN reports quarterly results on September 1 before the market opens. Needham analyst Alex Henderson expects another supply-constrained quarter, with Orders above Shipments and Revenues modestly ahead of forecast. He reiterated a Buy and price target of $88. For the October quarter, the analyst thinks the Street Q/Q...
CME Group Pushes Deeper Into Crypto As Ethereum, Bitcoin Futures Now Available As A Euro-Denominated Option
Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME) announced on Monday the launch of euro-denominated Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD futures. Tim McCourt, global head of equity and FX products at CME Group, said the new products are made to allow institutional investors another way to buy the cryptocurrencies in a controlled environment.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0