oceancity.com
Top 10 Things to do After Labor Day
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of of Summer, but Ocean City says they’re just getting started. September is the perfect time to un-”wine”d and relax at the beach. Enjoy various samples of wines in your very own souvenir glass while enjoying live music. When: September 9-10,...
WMDT.com
“We are just having a ball:” 81st National Folk Festival returns to downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- This weekend, the 81st National Folk Fest made its return to downtown Salisbury. It’s the fourth year the city as hosted the free event that celebrates the arts from across the U.S. “You see people smiling and having a great time and that just makes my day....
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
oceancity.com
Berlin Small Town Throw Down Country Music Festival
C’mon down to Berlin for a free country music concert sponsored by The Atlantic Hotel & Fagers Island!. Featuring RED DIRT REVOLUTION with special guest Lauren Calve. Outdoor hotel bar & Burley Oak beer truck sponsored by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. Park at Stephen Decatur Park (right off...
WMDT.com
Wiersberg Warriors hold bbq chicken fundraiser in Fruitland
Fruitland, Md- The Wiersberg Warriors foundation held a charity chicken bake fundraiser, at the Red Man’s roost in Fruitland looking to raise money for the foundation that provides gifts and comfort to young adults battling cancer. The foundation is named after 22-year-old officer Spencer Wiersberg who passed away after...
WMDT.com
DFC Glenn Hilliard Memorial Co-ed Softball Tournament in Delmar raises money for family during day of fun
DELMAR, Md- A charity softball tournament held from Friday the 26th to Sunday the 28th at the Mason Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar helped to raise money for the family of fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard. Teams from across Maryland competed against each other at the charity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
The Dispatch
Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested
FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
Cape Gazette
Cape High Principal Nikki Miller leaving post
After five years as Cape High’s first female principal, Nikki Miller is returning to Seaford School District to serve as the district supervisor of instruction and gain experience at the elementary level. Miller began her career as a Seaford Middle social studies teacher. She later became an International Baccalaureate...
WBOC
Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it. Many of these homeowners...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
WMDT.com
Paws on Pemberton gave Wicomico Humane Society animals new chance for adoption
Paws on Pemberton is run by the Wicomico Humane Society and that’s where they introduced people to adoptable dogs and cats. The new, free event was a partnership between Wicomico County Recreation & Parks, the Humane Society of Wicomico County and Funny Farm Petting Zoo. The event highlighted local...
WBOC
Kitchen Grease Fire Damages Mardela Springs Home
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Authorities say a kitchen grease fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Mardela Springs. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at a home located at 25549 Cooper Mill Road. The Sharptown Volunteer...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City avoiding saltwater intrusion — for now
Ocean City’s location, nestled neatly on the coast between the ocean and bay, clearly has advantages that attract thousands of residents and millions of tourists. But the saltwater in the crashing waves and lapping surf pose a systemwide threat that has had detrimental effects on the drinking water at other coastal communities, and locally, keeps public works staff on their toes.
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
