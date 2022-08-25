Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
The Dispatch
Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested
FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
